Mehar's running on the digital screens now. It shares the bond of love between husband and wife when the husband tries to regain his image. It was going to be in cinemas before, now shifted to digital release. This change has been made because viewers are now shifting to watch family drama from their home screens. This Rakesh Mehta-directed film is about the struggle of a father who regains confidence after conflicts and tries to get that dignity back and build a bond between them.

When and Where to Watch

Mehar is hitting screens on the KableOne platform from this new year, and it is now available to watch from the comfort of home.

Trailer and Plot

Mehar is a moving storyline which starts with a man, Karamjit Singh, who is a rural man and hails from Punjab. He tries to fight for his dignified image as he wants to advance his career and wants to be renowned. All efforts he makes are through settling him into the dream he wanted to and proving his image as a capable person. It is shot in the rural backdrop that gives a glimpse of true Punjabi culture and hits the audience differently.

Cast and Crew

Mehar is directed by Rakesh Mehta and stars Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra as the main characters of the story. Both are making their debut in this film. Further, there are other actors, including Agamveer, Hobby Dhaliwal, Savita Bhatti, Aashish Duggal, and Rupinder Rupi.

Reception

Raj Kundra is debuting through this film, which has a lot of hype already about him and also for his great performance. There is no IMDb rating for it as it is in the developing mode.