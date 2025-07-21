HMD Crest was launched in India alongside HMD Crest Max 5G in July 2024. The company may soon unveil the successor to the handset, namely the HMD Crest 2. Key features of the purported model, alongside the HMD Bold, have surfaced online. The leaked details include the probable chipset and RAM options. HMD is also expected to introduce the HMD Arc 2, a successor to the HMD Arc smartphone, which was unveiled in December 2024 with a Unisoc 9863A chipset.

HMD Crest 2, HMD Arc 2, HMD Bold May Launch Soon

The HMD Crest 2, the HMD Arc 2 and the HMD Bold may launch in select regions soon, according to an X post by tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). According to the post, the purported smartphones are internally codenamed Accord, Sudoku, and Mahuze, respectively.

As per the tipster, the HMD Crest 2 could be powered by a Unisoc T8300 5G chipset. Meanwhile, the HMD Arc 2 and the HMD Bold may come with Unisoc SC9863A and Unisoc T7200 SoCs, respectively.

However, in another post, the same tipster claimed that the rumoured HMD Bold smartphone could use a Unisoc T7250 SoC. The handset may support 4GB and 6GB of RAM. In the same post, the tipster added that the HMD Crest 2 will likely be sold in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM options alongside a Unisoc T8300 5G SoC.

The anticipated HMD Crest 2 has appeared on Geekbench with the model number HMD Global Accord. The listing suggests it may use a Unisoc T8300 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 15. The phone scored 741 and 2,258 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Notably, the HMD Crest is powered by a Unisoc T760 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. When it launched in India, the phone was priced at Rs. 12,999 and came with Android 14. The phone packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.