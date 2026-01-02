Oppo has announced plans to expand its Reno smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming Reno 15 series. The new lineup comprises three models, including the Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini models, as well as the Reno 15. The company has also touted the portrait photography and video recording features of the upcomign smartphones, confirming the use of new camera hardware and updated AI-based imaging tools on all three models. The details around pricing and availability will be revealed closer to the official launch.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view. The telephoto camera will support 3.5x optical zoom. The phones will also include group photo processing features and tone-balancing technology that adjusts lighting and colour based on the surrounding environment.

The Reno 15 series will introduce AI Editor 3.0 with tools such as AI Portrait Glow and motion photo editing features as well. Oppo has also confirmed support for dual conversion gain video on the main rear camera to improve dynamic range in challenging lighting.

Both the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second across front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Video features will include electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video recording, and the ability to capture photos during video recording.

The standard Oppo Reno 15 5G will bring several of these AI camera features to a lower tier and will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera at the back alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie shooter.

Based on past leaks, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could carry a box price of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with the retail price likely closer to Rs. 59,999 after adjustments and possible bank offers.

The Oppo Reno 15 series will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store. The phones will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with HoloFusion Technology and carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno 15 Pro may offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel and the standard Reno 15 a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. All models are expected to offer full-HD+ resolution, with higher peak brightness on the Pro variants.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and weigh around 187g, while colour options and dimensions are also expected to vary across the lineup.