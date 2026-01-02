Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

The lineup includes the Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 13:05 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 series models will have an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro variants will get 200-megapixel main cameras
  • The handsets will feature AI-backed imaging tools as well
  • Oppo Reno 15 series will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo e-store
Advertisement

Oppo has announced plans to expand its Reno smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming Reno 15 series. The new lineup comprises three models, including the Reno 15 Pro and Pro Mini models, as well as the Reno 15. The company has also touted the portrait photography and video recording features of the upcomign smartphones, confirming the use of new camera hardware and updated AI-based imaging tools on all three models. The details around pricing and availability will be revealed closer to the official launch.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Will Launch in India on January 8

Oppo India will launch the Reno 15 series in India on January 8, the company confirmed on Friday. The lineup will include the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Oppo Reno 15 5G. The company will introduce a new camera system with a focus on portrait photography and video features. Oppo has confirmed new camera hardware, while pricing and availability details will be announced at launch.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view. The telephoto camera will support 3.5x optical zoom. The phones will also include group photo processing features and tone-balancing technology that adjusts lighting and colour based on the surrounding environment.

The Reno 15 series will introduce AI Editor 3.0 with tools such as AI Portrait Glow and motion photo editing features as well. Oppo has also confirmed support for dual conversion gain video on the main rear camera to improve dynamic range in challenging lighting.

Both the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second across front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Video features will include electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video recording, and the ability to capture photos during video recording.

The standard Oppo Reno 15 5G will bring several of these AI camera features to a lower tier and will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera at the back alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie shooter.

Based on past leaks, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could carry a box price of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with the retail price likely closer to Rs. 59,999 after adjustments and possible bank offers.

The Oppo Reno 15 series will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store. The phones will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with HoloFusion Technology and carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno 15 Pro may offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel and the standard Reno 15 a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. All models are expected to offer full-HD+ resolution, with higher peak brightness on the Pro variants.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and weigh around 187g, while colour options and dimensions are also expected to vary across the lineup.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15 Series, Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch, Oppo, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled
DeepSeek’s New Architecture Can Make AI Model Training More Efficient and Reliable

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  2. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  3. Dell's XPS Laptops Will Reportedly Make a Comeback at CES 2026
  4. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  5. Motorola Signature Spotted With Stylus in Leaked Marketing Image
  6. Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Freestyle+ Projector Ahead of CES 2026
  9. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  10. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Stranger Things 5 Finale, Haq, Mowgli, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Can Reportedly Take Away More Than 2 Lakh Banking Jobs by 2030
  2. Astronomers Decode the Strange Behaviour of a Young Star 1,950 Light-Years Away
  3. Runaway Stars Help Astronomers Trace Dark Matter Distribution Across the Milky Way Galaxy
  4. Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh
  7. Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?
  8. 120 Bahadur Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Watch This Patriotic Film
  9. Physical: Welcome To Mongolia Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Reality Show
  10. Haq Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »