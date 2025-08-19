Technology News
HP Retained Top Spot as India's PC Market Grew 3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025: IDC

Lenovo was in second place, even as the brand witnessed the highest year-on-year (YoY) shipment growth in the second quarter.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 19:13 IST
India's PC market grew 5.7 percent YoY in the first half of 2025

Highlights
  • HP commanded a 30.8 percent market share in Q2 2025
  • Lenovo commanded a 20.3 percent market share in Q2 2025
  • The Indian PC market grew at 5.7 percent in the first half of 2025
India's PC market shipped about 3.5 million units in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), according to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). While most brands shipped more units than the previous quarter, the growth of the commercial PC segment saw a decline of 3.9 percent YoY in Q2 2025. Holding 30.8 percent of the market share, HP topped the list, followed by Lenovo and Acer, which commanded a 20.3 percent and a 14.8 percent market share in Q2, respectively. Moreover, all three PC categories witnessed growth in the same quarter.

Workstation Category Rose 37 Percent in Q2 2025

According to the Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report by market research firm IDC, India's PC market grew 3 percent in Q2 2025. The notebook category remained the most dominant segment, posting a 3 percent YoY growth. Meanwhile, the desktops segment grew marginally, rising 0.2 percent YoY. However, the workstation category's growth jumped 37 percent, signalling a rise in its demand.

Looking at the top five brands' performance individually, HP led the overall PC market with a 30.8 percent market share in Q2 2025. Its performance in the commercial segment was bolstered by strong enterprise demand, especially from the IT/ITES sector.

However, HP's PC shipments fell by 16.8 percent YoY in the consumer segment as the company has been focusing on inventory correction, aiming to optimise channel health, and preparing for upcoming sales cycles.

Coming in second, Lenovo's overall PC market share in India was 20.3 percent in Q2 2025. Its consumer segment grew 9.8 percent YoY, allegedly driven by the rising popularity of gaming laptops. The brand also witnessed robust demand via the e-commerce distribution channel. Its commercial segment grew by 26.4 percent YoY. IDC attributes Lenovo's decent performance in this segment to the growing momentum in the SMB segment.

Acer was in third place, followed by Dell and Asus. The brand held about 14.8 percent of the market share in India in Q2 2025. Meanwhile, Dell and Asus held 11.3 percent and 7.7 percent of the market share.

Demand for PCs by companies has been increasing, while the YoY shipment growth of premium laptops grew significantly by 6.9 percent, as the focus shifts to budget laptops. Moreover, the adoption of AI laptops retained its momentum, growing 145.2 percent YoY in the H1 2025. The entire commercial PC segment grew 9.5 percent YoY in Q2, And IDC attributes this to strong enterprise demand.

On the other hand, the YoY growth of the consumer PC segment became negative, falling by 3.9 percent in Q2 2025. According to IDC, this was mainly due to stock availability issues, affecting vendor billings. However, the e-commerce channel continued to grow, rising 1.6 percent YoY during the quarter.

Further reading: India PC Shipments, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
