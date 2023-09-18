Technology News
Honor 90 5G Goes on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Customers buying the Honor 90 5G in the first sale can avail a flat discount of Rs. 5,000

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition

Highlights
  • Price of Honor 90 5G in India starts at Rs. 37,999
  • It has a triple rear camera unit
  • Honor 90 5G runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1

Honor 90 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (September 18). It was announced last week with several bank offers and exchange discounts. The latest 5G smartphone from the HTech brand marks Honor's return to India after a gap of three years. The Honor 90 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and it has a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Honor 90 5G price in India, launch offers

Price of Honor 90 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 39,999. It is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colours. The new handset from HTech will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and offline retail partners starting today at 12:00pm IST.

As an introductory offer, shoppers will get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on the first sale day. At the time of launch, the company announced that it will bundle the Honor Choice TWS X5 earbuds worth Rs. 5,000 free with the handset. This deal has been replaced with the new instant discount offer. Further, it is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of Honor 90 5G using ICICI and SBI bank cards and EMI transactions. It is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000. Buyers can also opt for up to nine months of no-cost EMI options using Bajaj FinServ cards. The company is also offering a complimentary 30W Type-C charger along with the handset.

Honor 90 5G specifications, features

The Honor 90 5G runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1 and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz resolution and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition with a maximum CPU frequency of 2.5GHz. It packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 90 5G gets a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Honor 90 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Honor 90 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The handset measures 161.9x74.1 x 7.8mm in size and weighs 183 grams.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
