  Honor 90 5G With 200 Megapixel Camera, 6.7 Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Honor 90 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G seen in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 90 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The handset ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1
  • Honor 90 5G supports 66W wired SuperCharge technology

Honor 90 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge technology. The handset is offered in three storage variants and in three colour options. It comes with a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. Honor Tech, the company behind the launch, said that it will provide two years of Android OS updates and three years of security updates for the Honor 90 5G in India.

Honor 90 5G price in India, availability

Honor 90 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 39,999. Honor added that the initial few users can purchase the phone at early-bird prices of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. 

The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting September 18 at 12 PM IST through the official website and Amazon. The e-commerce site is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. Customers using ICICI and SBI cards at the time of purchase will be able to avail of an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Buyers will also be able to exchange the handset if needed within 30 days of purchase. 

The Honor 90 5G is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options.

Honor 90 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels), the Honor 90 5G display offers with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. In terms of software, the phone ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

The Honor 90 5G gets a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens alongside an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, a 50-megapixel sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Honor 90 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 161.9mm x 74.1mm x 7.8mm in size and weighs 183 grams.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
