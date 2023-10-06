Technology News

Honor 90 5G to Be Available Under Rs. 27,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Honor 90 5G was launched in India earlier this year in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 October 2023 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options

Highlights
  • Honor 90 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 1.5K display
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • Honor 90 5G supports 30W wired fast charging
Honor 90 5G launched in India in September. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is available for purchase in the country in two storage options and three colourways. The model is set to be offered at a discounted price during the upcoming Amazon Great India Festival sale which starts on October 8. This sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Aside from smartphones, both these e-commerce sales will offer discounts on a wide range of electronics and non-electronic items as well.

Honor 90 5G Amazon Great Indian Festival sale price

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Honor 90 5G will be up for sale at a price of Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The 12GB + 512GB option can be bought at Rs. 29,999. These prices include both the sale discount and bank discounts. The handset is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colourways.honor 90 5g amazon inline 90

Honor 90 5G specifications

The Honor 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

In the camera department, the Honor 90 5G includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens alongside an LED flash unit at the back. It also has a 50-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C. For security, the phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. Weighing 183 grams, the handset measures 161.9mm x 74.1mm x 7.8mm in size.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 90 5G, Honor 90 5G price in India, Honor 90 5G specifications, Honor, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
