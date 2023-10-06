Honor 90 5G launched in India in September. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is available for purchase in the country in two storage options and three colourways. The model is set to be offered at a discounted price during the upcoming Amazon Great India Festival sale which starts on October 8. This sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Aside from smartphones, both these e-commerce sales will offer discounts on a wide range of electronics and non-electronic items as well.

Honor 90 5G Amazon Great Indian Festival sale price

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Honor 90 5G will be up for sale at a price of Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The 12GB + 512GB option can be bought at Rs. 29,999. These prices include both the sale discount and bank discounts. The handset is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colourways.

Honor 90 5G specifications

The Honor 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

In the camera department, the Honor 90 5G includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens alongside an LED flash unit at the back. It also has a 50-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C. For security, the phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. Weighing 183 grams, the handset measures 161.9mm x 74.1mm x 7.8mm in size.

