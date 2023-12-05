Honor Magic 6 Lite was launched in Italy on Monday. The phone succeeds the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which was unveiled in February this year. The Magic 6 Lite model, which arrives with considerable upgrades over the preceding model, will go on sale starting December 27. The company is yet to announce the price of the handset. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,300mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support.

Honor Magic 6 Lite price, availability

Offered in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Orange colour options, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is listed on Honor's Italy website with a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The company has not yet revealed the price of the phone but it is confirmed to go on sale starting December 27.

Honor Magic 6 Lite specifications, features

Honor Magic 6 Lite comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 1920Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB of RAM, that is expandable up to an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The company claims that the Honor Magic 6 Lite arrives with a 5-star SGS certification that is said to offer added safety to the body and parts of the handset than its segment competitors. Paired with Honor's anti-bounce display technology, the phone is said to come with 360-degree protection.

For optics, a triple camera unit is placed in a ring-like circular module at the back of the Honor Magic 6 Lite. This setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x lossless zoom, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor that's

Honor has packed a 5,300mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support on the Magic 6 Lite. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 185 grams, the handset measures 163.6mm x 75.5mm x 7.98mm in size.

