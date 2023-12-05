Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Lite features a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 16:17 IST
Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 Lite is offered in Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colours

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 Lite sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The handset carries a 108-megapixel main camera sensor
  • The Honor Magic 6 Lite comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 Lite was launched in Italy on Monday. The phone succeeds the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which was unveiled in February this year. The Magic 6 Lite model, which arrives with considerable upgrades over the preceding model, will go on sale starting December 27. The company is yet to announce the price of the handset. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,300mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support.

Honor Magic 6 Lite price, availability

Offered in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Orange colour options, the Honor Magic 6 Lite is listed on Honor's Italy website with a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The company has not yet revealed the price of the phone but it is confirmed to go on sale starting December 27.

Honor Magic 6 Lite specifications, features

Honor Magic 6 Lite comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 1920Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB of RAM, that is expandable up to an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The company claims that the Honor Magic 6 Lite arrives with a 5-star SGS certification that is said to offer added safety to the body and parts of the handset than its segment competitors. Paired with Honor's anti-bounce display technology, the phone is said to come with 360-degree protection.

For optics, a triple camera unit is placed in a ring-like circular module at the back of the Honor Magic 6 Lite. This setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x lossless zoom, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor that's

Honor has packed a 5,300mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support on the Magic 6 Lite. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 185 grams, the handset measures 163.6mm x 75.5mm x 7.98mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 6 Lite

Honor Magic 6 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6 Lite, Honor Magic 6 Lite launch, Honor Magic 6 Lite price, Honor Magic 6 Lite specifications, Honor Magic 6 series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  3. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  4. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  5. Oppo Find X7 Pro Leaked Live Images Hints at Phone’s Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  7. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
  4. Apple Ramps Up 6G Technology Development Amid Challenges With In-House 5G Modem: Gurman
  5. The Last of Us Part II Remastered ‘No Return’ Trailer Features Unlockable Characters, Gameplay Modifiers, More
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series May Use Intel’s Core Ultra AI Chipset; Said to Launch on December 15
  7. Nothing Teases 'Something' New Coming This Week; Could Be the Rumoured Phone 2a
  8. Nothing Fixed CMF Watch App Vulnerability That Could Expose Email Addresses, Passwords: Report
  9. Oppo Find X7 Pro Live Images Surface Online, Shows Octagonal Camera Module
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Rise in Value, Most Altcoins See Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »