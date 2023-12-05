Technology News

Oppo Find X7 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 Pro is said to succeed the Oppo Find X6 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to launch alongside the vanilla Find X7
  • The upcoming handset is tipped to be a camera-centric flagship
  • The Find X7 Pro is likely to feature dual periscope telephoto cameras
Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to launch soon in China. The phone is said to succeed the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which was launched alongside the Oppo Find X6 in March this year. The upcoming Find X7 Pro has been tipped to be a camera-centric flagship. We have seen several leaks and speculations about the camera units of the phone over the past few weeks. Recently, the design of the camera module was spotted online. Now live images of the handset have leaked online suggesting more details of the handset.

Weibo user Novice Evaluation (translated from Chinese) leaked alleged live images of the Oppo Find X7 Pro on Weibo. The images show the rumoured dual periscope telephoto cameras of the handset. An octagon-shaped camera module is seen placed centrally at the top of the handset's back panel. The module appears to have four camera sensors. The LED flash unit, however, is seen placed on the top left corner of the panel, outside the camera module. This follows a design trend that we have already seen in the Oppo Find N3 Flip, OnePlus Open, as well as the Oppo Find N3.

oppo find x7 pro weibo novice evaluation inline Oppo Find X7 Pro Leaked Live Images

Oppo Find X7 Pro leaked live images
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Novice Evaluation

 

The camera module of the Oppo Find X7 Pro is seen with a rounded silver metal frame, similar to what was previously spotted in a leak. The quad-camera setup of the handset has been tipped to include a primary sensor, two telephoto units, and one ultra-wide shooter. The dual periscope telephoto cameras are said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with 2.7X optical zoom and another 50-megapixel sensor with 6X optical zoom. The Oppo Find X7 Pro is also expected to be one of the first smartphones to use a Sony LYT-900 sensor.

In November this year, Oppo announced a joint venture with Hasselblad to develop the next generation of HyperTone camera systems in 2024, starting with Oppo Find X7 models. This setup includes the HyperTone all main camera system, HyperTone image engine, and HyperTone ProXDR display, which is expected to ensure high image qualities for all focal lengths across all lighting conditions.

One of the leaked live images also shows us the front of the purported Oppo Find X7 Pro. It is seen with a curved display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The image also shows an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo Find X7 Pro is likely to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the base Find X7 is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, according to a recent report.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
