Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 Launch Date Set for July 12; Honor MagicBook Art 14 to Follow

Honor MagicPad 2 is expected to succeed the Honor MagicPad 13 that was launched a year ago.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 13:00 IST
Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 Launch Date Set for July 12; Honor MagicBook Art 14 to Follow

Photo Credit: Weibo/ HonorMobilePhone

The Honor Magic flagship product launch event will be held in Shenzhen

  • Honor Magic V3 is expected to succeed the Honor Magic V2
  • The upcoming Honor MagicPad 2 will sport a 13.2-inch screen
  • Honor's next launch event will take place on July 12
Honor will unveil a host of new flagship products in China in the coming days. The company is confirmed to introduce the next generation of foldable smartphones alongside a tablet and a laptop at a launch event in Shenzhen. It has now announced the date for the event and teased a few details about the upcoming products. The Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14 Notebook are confirmed to be launched during the event. Honor also unveiled AI-backed features at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Shanghai which are expected to launch with some of the upcoming products.

Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Notebook launch

The Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 and MagicBook Art 14 Notebook are confirmed to launch in China on July 12 at an event in Shenzhen, the company confirmed via a Weibo post. The post announcing the date shows the sideways silhouette of one of the upcoming products, possibly one of the foldable smartphones. The body appears to be very slim with a slightly thicker camera bump.

Honor MagicPad 2 features

In another promotional poster on Weibo, the company confirms that the Honor MagicPad 2 will sport a 12.3-inch screen. It is also claimed to launch as the industry's first vision relief tablet. This will entail the tablet employing the AI-backed defocus eye protection feature that the company showcased at the MWC Shanghai 2024 event. Honor magicpad 2 weibo honor inline magicpad2

The image also teases the design of the Honor MagicPad 2. It appears with a slim body and a flat display with very slim bezels. The tablet is expected to succeed the Honor MagicPad 13 which was introduced in July 2023. 

Notably, the foldable smartphones, namely the Honor Magic V3 and the Honor Magic Vs3, are expected to succeed the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic Vs2.

Honor Magic V2, Magic Vs2 specifications

The Honor Magic V2 and Magic Vs2 were launched in September and October 2023, respectively. The former, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, sports a 6.43-inch cover display and a 7.92-inch inner screen.

The V2 handset also has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The book-style foldable smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge support. While folded, the phone measures 9.9mm and unfolded it is 4.7mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic Vs2 comes with a similar display, camera, battery and charging specifications. But it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While folded, it measures 10.7mm and unfolded it measures 5.1mm in thickness.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor MagicPad 13

Honor MagicPad 13

Display 13.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 9-megapixel
Resolution 2880x1840 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Android 13
Storage 512GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
Honor Magic Vs 2

Honor Magic Vs 2

Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic Vs3, Honor MagicPad 2, Honor MagicBook Art 14 Notebook, Honor
Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 Launch Date Set for July 12; Honor MagicBook Art 14 to Follow
