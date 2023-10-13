Technology News

Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025

Visitors will be allowed to dine in at 'Netflix House' stores and participate in immersive events, such as a Squid Game-inspired obstacle course.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2023 11:52 IST
Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025

Photo Credit: Netflix

A Squid Game-inspired obstacle course might also be a part of Netflix House

Highlights
  • Netflix’s first two retail shops will open in the US in 2025
  • This marks Netflix’s first permanent physical fixture, with multiple IPs
  • Netflix currently sells merch through its online storefront
Advertisement

Netflix is reportedly set to open brick-and-mortar retail stores called Netflix House in the US, as part of the company's efforts to expand beyond its streaming business. As per Bloomberg, these fun spaces would allow fans to shop for merchandise, eat themed food, and engage in activities based on their favourite movies and shows, such as an obstacle course reminiscent of Squid Game. The streaming platform plans to build the first two sites in 2025 in the US, before expanding to other regions — akin to how studios build theme parks and experiences based on their IP. For now, there isn't much information on the stores, but the project marks Netflix's first permanent experience fixture — one focused on multiple IPs.

“We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Josh Simon, VP, Netflix Consumer Products told Bloomberg. Netflix primarily sells merchandise through its online storefront, ranging from T-shirts based on the popular Stranger Things to a marionette of the long-nosed wooden puppet boy from the stop-motion film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Netflix has previously dabbled with successful pop-up shops, albeit for a limited time, which is possibly how the company decided on the concept for a permanent one. Its most popular one was Stranger Things: The Experience, tossing visitors inside a recreation of the Hawkins Lab with an immersive story and special effects. There was also a Bridgerton-inspired ballroom dance event and a Money Heist-themed escape room.

“Don't think of it like Disneyland,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference. “[It's] something you might go to a couple of times a month, not just once every couple years.” Netflix House is poised to feature ‘rotating installations' ranging from ticketed experience shoes to restaurants boasting both fast food and fine dining experiences — including alcohol.

Earlier this year, it launched Netflix Bites in Los Angeles, a pop-up eatery that served dishes based on its original shows. The restaurant has since closed, but it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that it served as a testing ground for what the company has planned next. The report also notes that Netflix sees this business as a means to promote its IP, rather than a revenue source.

Netflix retired its 25-year-long running DVD rental service in September, given the demand for physical media slowly diminished as streaming came to the forefront. For now, there's no word on whether Netflix House would sell any DVDs, which would be ironic given the streamer was effectively involved in the closure of rental stores like Blockbuster.

A report from earlier this month suggested that Netflix was planning to raise its subscription prices once the Hollywood actors' strike ends, starting with the US and Canada.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Squid Game Season 1

Squid Game Season 1

  • Release Date 17 September 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung
  • Director
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Producer
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
Stranger Things Season 1
Read Review

Stranger Things Season 1

  • Release Date 15 July 2016
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono
  • Director
    Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy
Guillermo Del Toro&rsquo;s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton
  • Director
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Producer
    Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
Bridgerton Season 1

Bridgerton Season 1

  • Release Date 25 December 2020
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews
  • Director
    Tom Verica, Sheree Folkson, Alrick Riley, Julie Anne Robinson
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Julie Anne Robinson, Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, Sarah Dollard
Money Heist Season 1

Money Heist Season 1

  • Release Date 2 May 2017
  • Genre Crime, Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, María Pedraza, Paco Tous, Mario de la Rosa, Darko Perić, Fernando Soto, Roberto García Ruiz, Clara Alvarado, Ramón Agirre, Mari Carmen Sánchez
  • Director
    Álex Pina
  • Producer
    Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Nacho Manubens
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, netflix house, netflix retail store, netflix merch store, netflix retail shop, netflix retail 2025, squid game, stranger things, bridgerton, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  2. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  3. Here are hand-picked five deals on washing machine during Amazon Sale
  4. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  8. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  9. Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent
  10. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Pad Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 Update Rolling Out in India
  3. CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
  4. Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
  5. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Interface With New Colours to Beta Testers on Android
  7. OnePlus Open India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut on October 19
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Feature 6.82-Inch Curved Display, Up to 24GB RAM, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's US Variant Makes Geekbench Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »