Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic Vs 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 July 2024 19:13 IST
Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic Vs 3 features a 7.92-inch primary (2,344x2,156 pixels) OLED display

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Vs 3 runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1
  • Honor Magic Vs 3 has a triple rear camera setup
  • It is equipped with Honor's self-developed RF chip
Advertisement

Honor Magic Vs 3 was unveiled in China on Friday as the latest book-style foldable smartphone from Honor. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is offered in three colour options. The Honor Magic Vs 3 comes with a slim profile; depending on the colour variant, the phone measures 9.7mm in thickness when folded and up to 4.65mm when opened. The Honor Magic Vs 3 has triple rear cameras, including a periscope sensor, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic Vs 3 price

The Honor Magic Vs 3 price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 88,000) and CNY 8,699 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) respectively. It is currently up for purchase in China in Qilian Snow, Tundra Green and Velvet Black (translated from Chinese).

Honor Magic Vs 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Honor Magic Vs 3 runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1 on top. It features a 7.92-inch primary (2,344x2,156 pixels) OLED display and a 6.43-inch (1,060x2,376 pixels) OLED cover display with 2,500 nits peak brightness. Both LTPO screens support inputs through Stylus and offer 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen and cover screen have 9.78:9 percent and 20:9 percent screen aspect ratios, respectively. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Titanium hinge and is equipped with Honor's self-developed RF chip.

For optics, the Honor Magic Vs 3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The cover screen and main screen houses 16-megapixel sensors for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic Vs 3 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and proximity sensor. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Honor Magic Vs 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handset has a thin profile with 9.8mm thickness when folded in its Velvet Black colourway and 4.65mm when unfolded. Other colour options measure 10.1mm while folded and 4.8mm in unfolded mode. The Velvet black version measures around 229 grams and other colour versions weigh about 231 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic Vs 3, Honor, Honor Magic Vs 3 Price, Honor Magic Vs 3 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Translation Feature for Messages Using Google’s Technology
Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Debuts
  3. OnePlus 12R Gets Sunset Dune Colourway in India With Free OnePlus Buds 3
  4. iQoo Pad 2 Pro Launched in a New RAM and Storage Variant
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Review: Stylish Performer Packed with Useful AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Translation Feature for Messages Using Google’s Technology
  3. Apple’s ‘Tap-and-Go’ NFC Gets EU Approval After the iPhone Maker Agrees to Open It to Third-Party Apps
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Design Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  5. Elon Musk’s X May Be Testing ‘Dislike’ Button on iOS as a Way to Downvote Posts
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Shares the Five Levels to Reach Superintelligent AI With Its Employees
  7. iQoo Pad 2 Pro 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Amazfit Announces Deals on Smartwatches for Amazon Prime Day Sale; Helio Ring May Launch Soon
  9. Google DeepMind Is Integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro in Robots That Can Navigate Real-World Environments
  10. Bihar Officials Plan State-Wide Uniform Blockchain for IT, E-Governance Uses, Invites Bidders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »