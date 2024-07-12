Honor Magic Vs 3 was unveiled in China on Friday as the latest book-style foldable smartphone from Honor. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is offered in three colour options. The Honor Magic Vs 3 comes with a slim profile; depending on the colour variant, the phone measures 9.7mm in thickness when folded and up to 4.65mm when opened. The Honor Magic Vs 3 has triple rear cameras, including a periscope sensor, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic Vs 3 price

The Honor Magic Vs 3 price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 88,000) and CNY 8,699 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) respectively. It is currently up for purchase in China in Qilian Snow, Tundra Green and Velvet Black (translated from Chinese).

Honor Magic Vs 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Honor Magic Vs 3 runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1 on top. It features a 7.92-inch primary (2,344x2,156 pixels) OLED display and a 6.43-inch (1,060x2,376 pixels) OLED cover display with 2,500 nits peak brightness. Both LTPO screens support inputs through Stylus and offer 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen and cover screen have 9.78:9 percent and 20:9 percent screen aspect ratios, respectively. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Titanium hinge and is equipped with Honor's self-developed RF chip.

For optics, the Honor Magic Vs 3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The cover screen and main screen houses 16-megapixel sensors for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic Vs 3 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and proximity sensor. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Honor Magic Vs 3 has a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handset has a thin profile with 9.8mm thickness when folded in its Velvet Black colourway and 4.65mm when unfolded. Other colour options measure 10.1mm while folded and 4.8mm in unfolded mode. The Velvet black version measures around 229 grams and other colour versions weigh about 231 grams.