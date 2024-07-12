WhatsApp is said to testing a new feature that enables users to translate messages in other languages, according to claims by a feature tracker. The live translation feature is said to work through on-device processing and may use Google's live translation technology. It was reported in a beta version of the WhatsApp for Android app. This development comes after another feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta that could bring live transcription for voice messages.

Live Translation of Messages on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the live translation feature for messages works on-device, meaning the data is stored locally instead of being sent to a cloud server. Through it, users may be able to translate messages on the instant messaging platform. The feature was reported in the WhatsApp for Android app version 2.24.15.8.

Live Translation of WhatsApp Messages

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Users may have to download language packs to have access to this feature. It is said to be initially limited to English and Hindi, with support for more languages expected in the future. The feature tracker speculates that translation may automatically happen within chats, meaning users may not have to venture out of the app to get a translation of text messages.

The feature tracker claims that the live transcription option is not available to even beta testers as it is still in development. Thus, those who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program may not be able to access it. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to verify its availability on WhatsApp for Android beta app.

Voice Message Transcription

Alongside live translation of messages, WhatsApp for Android is also reported to be developing live transcription of voice messages. With this, users may be able to generate transcriptions for voice messages they have sent or received. As per the claims, a new banner may appear below a voice transcription, asking the user if they wish to get a transcription of the voice message.

This feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.15.5 and is reportedly available to beta testers of the app.