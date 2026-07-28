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Honor Robot Phone Camera Details, RAM and Storage Variants Teased; Pre-Orders Begin

Honor Robot Phone will feature the company's in-house Honor Yuguang H1 imaging chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 15:19 IST
Honor Robot Phone Camera Details, RAM and Storage Variants Teased; Pre-Orders Begin

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone will be launched in two RAM and storage options

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Highlights
  • Honor has revealed the camera specifications of Robot Phone
  • Honor Robot Phone will be launched in China on August 12
  • It is the first phone to debut with the Honor-ARRI collaboration
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Honor Robot Phone will launch in China next month. While we wait for the event, Honor has revealed the key camera details of the upcoming flagship. It is teased to feature a triple rear camera system headlined by a 200-megapixel main camera. The company has also started accepting pre-orders for the phone in China. It is confirmed to be available in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations with up to 16GB of onboard RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Honor Robot Phone is the first phone to debut with the Honor-ARRI collaboration.

Honor Reveals Robot Phone Camera Specifications

Honor has revealed the camera specifications of the Honor Robot Phone at its Imaging Technology event today. It is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 23mm-equivalent 4D gimbal.

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The camera unit of the Robot Phone will also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The upcoming handset will feature the company's in-house Honor Yuguang H1 imaging chip. The company has partnered with ARRI for the video recording capabilities of the phone, and it is confirmed to offer Log-C encoding and LUT colour grading.

Additionally, Honor is currently accepting pre-reservations for the Honor Robot Phone through its official website in China. The listing shows the phone in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver shades (translated from Chinese). It is confirmed to be available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

The company already announced that the Honor Robot Phone will be launched in China on August 12. It boasts a robotic gimbal camera mounted on top, which rotates automatically to track subjects when capturing videos. It has a three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system, and the phone allows users to shoot in 90-degree and 180-degree modes, using one-handed controls.

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Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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