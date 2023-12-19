WhosNext2023
Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108 Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X8b sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2023 13:59 IST
Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X8b is offered in Glamorous Green, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Honor X8b carries a 50-megapixel front camera sensor
  • It is equipped with the Dynamic Island-like Magic Capsule
  • The Honor X8b supports 35W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor X8b was launched in select markets on Monday, December 18. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It is also equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor that supports video recording at up to 1080p. Notably, the company introduced the Honor X7b earlier this month launched with a similar chipset and primary camera as the newly launched Honor X8b.

Honor X8b price, availability

Offered in Glamorous Green, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colourways, the Honor X8b is priced at SAR 799 (roughly Rs. 17,700) in Saudi Arabia and RM 999 (roughly Rs. 17,700) in Malaysia for its 8GB + 512GB variant. According to its global listing, it will also be available in configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, although Honor hasn't announced the price of these storage options. The company has also not confirmed the phone's availability in other markets.

Honor X8b specifications

The Honor X8b features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 3,240Hz, and a peak brightness level of up to 2,000 nits. It ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and gets the Magic Capsule feature around the pill-shaped cutout that holds the front camera and flash. This feature displays notifications to users similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Honor X8b comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The RAM is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB. The phone also gets up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Honor X8b features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. Meanwhile, the 50-megapixel front camera sensor is placed alongside a soft-LED flash unit within the aforementioned centred pill-shaped slot. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 1080p.

The Honor X8b packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing about 166 grams, the handset measures 161.05mm x 74.55mm x 6.78mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X8b

Honor X8b

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X8b, Honor X8b price, Honor X8b launch, Honor X8b specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Said to Bring Refreshed Design, H3 Chip, Better Audio, and More
Government to Allot Satellite Internet Spectrum Without Auction in Win for Elon Musk’s Starlink
Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  2. Best Year End Smartphone Deals on Amazon: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R, More
  3. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000
  5. Vivo X100 Series Launching Soon in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specifications Leak; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  7. Oppo Find X7 Leaked Render Suggests Large Circular Back Camera Module
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Note 13 4G Renders, European Pricing Leak Online
  9. Satellite Internet Spectrum Set for Auction-Less Allotment in Setback to Jio
  10. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Expands Financial Choices, Gives Independence Making it Attractive for Investors: Binance
  2. OpenAI Outlines AI Safety Plan, Allowing Board to Reverse Decisions
  3. Honor X8b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Said to Bring Refreshed Design, H3 Chip, Better Audio, and More
  5. FM Sitharaman Says Google Took Down Over 2,500 Loan Lending Apps From Play Store: Report
  6. Government to Allot Satellite Internet Spectrum Without Auction in Win for Elon Musk’s Starlink
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Recoils to $42,000 Mark as Profits Rain Over Majority Crypto Assets
  8. Oppo Find X7 Design Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Large Circular Back Camera Module
  9. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Offer 24-Megapixel Default Camera Output Resolution
  10. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Sales Halted in the US; Company Reportedly Working on Software Fix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »