Honor X8b was launched in select markets on Monday, December 18. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It is also equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor that supports video recording at up to 1080p. Notably, the company introduced the Honor X7b earlier this month launched with a similar chipset and primary camera as the newly launched Honor X8b.

Honor X8b price, availability

Offered in Glamorous Green, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colourways, the Honor X8b is priced at SAR 799 (roughly Rs. 17,700) in Saudi Arabia and RM 999 (roughly Rs. 17,700) in Malaysia for its 8GB + 512GB variant. According to its global listing, it will also be available in configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, although Honor hasn't announced the price of these storage options. The company has also not confirmed the phone's availability in other markets.

Honor X8b specifications

The Honor X8b features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 3,240Hz, and a peak brightness level of up to 2,000 nits. It ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and gets the Magic Capsule feature around the pill-shaped cutout that holds the front camera and flash. This feature displays notifications to users similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Honor X8b comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The RAM is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB. The phone also gets up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Honor X8b features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. Meanwhile, the 50-megapixel front camera sensor is placed alongside a soft-LED flash unit within the aforementioned centred pill-shaped slot. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 1080p.

The Honor X8b packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing about 166 grams, the handset measures 161.05mm x 74.55mm x 6.78mm in size.

