Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to go official on January 17. As the rumoured launch date approaches closer, more speculations about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced on the Web. The upcoming flagship is anticipated to bring the same camera hardware as its predecessor — Galaxy S23 Ultra — but with some AI-based improvements. Samsung is expected to keep the 24-megapixel default camera output resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is likely to pack a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Samsung will offer a 24-megapixel default camera resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If this rumour holds any weight, it would be a notable upgrade from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a default camera resolution of 12-megapixels. Apple's latest iPhone 15 series also captures 24-megapixel images by default.

Further, the tipster claims that the new Galaxy S24 Ultra will debut with a Photo Remaster feature. This AI-based feature that helps to remove shadows and reflections automatically from pictures is already available on the latest Galaxy Book 4 laptops. It is likely to include three settings — Portrait, Remaster, or Delete. The handset is also said to include an ND filter aka neutral-density filter for adjusting the lighting in RAW images while preserving the colours.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to come with a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit alongside an AI-supported object-aware engine. The camera setup is tipped to include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 10x telephoto lens. The rear camera system is said to support video recording at 8K with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. It is said to feature Titanium frames and is likely to use a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

