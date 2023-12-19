WhosNext2023
Oppo Find X7 Design Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Large Circular Back Camera Module

The Oppo Find X7 Pro model previously surfaced online with a large octagonal rear camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2023 11:55 IST
Oppo Find X7 Design Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Large Circular Back Camera Module

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 is said to succeed the Oppo Find X6 (pictured)

  • Oppo Find X7 series is expected to include base, Pro and Ultra models
  • The base model is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • The Oppo Find X7 Pro and Ultra models could carry Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs
Oppo Find X7 series is expected to launch soon. It is expected to include three models - a base Oppo Find X7, an Oppo Find X7 Pro, and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. The handsets will succeed the Oppo Find X6 lineup, which was unveiled in March this year. Details about the Oppo Find X7 handsets have been circulating online in the past few weeks. Leaked images of the purported Oppo Find X7 Pro created a buzz with its unique rear camera module design. Likely specifications of the phones have also been tipped. Now, an alleged design render of the base Oppo Find X7 has surfaced online. 

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a design render of the upcoming Oppo Find X7 vanilla model in a post on X. The handset is seen with a large, circular camera module with the Hasselblad branding placed centrally towards the top of the back panel, similar to the design of the preceding Oppo Find X6.

oppo find x7 x sanjuuu inline findx7

Oppo Find X7 leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/ @saaaanjjjuuu

 

However, unlike the older model, the LED flash unit of the Oppo Find X7 is placed in the top left corner of the panel, outside the camera module. The sensor arrangement also varies from that of the previous design. The front panel of the Oppo Find X7 can be seen in the image with a centred hole-punch display and a curved screen with thin bezels. 

Previously, leaked images of the Oppo X7 Pro have suggested that the phone could come with a large, raised octagonal camera module to hold the phone's quad camera units. It has been tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 6x optical zoom, another 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 periscope sensor with OIS and 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with an OIS-supported ultra-wide lens. Details about the fourth camera unit isn't known yet.

Earlier leaks have also claimed that the Oppo Find X7 series will offer emergency satellite messaging. The base model is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Oppo Find X7 Pro and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra models could carry Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. 

The base Oppo Find X7 could sport a BOE X1 oriental display and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The Pro model has been tipped to carry a 4,860mAh battery with similar charging specifications, while the top-of-the-line Ultra model is said to include a similar-sized battery as the vanilla model.

Further reading: Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 design, Oppo Find X7 specifications, Oppo Find X7 Pro, Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Oppo Find X7 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
