Honor Magic 6 Series Porsche Design Renders Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped

Honor announced a global partnership with Porsche Design last week.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 5 series includes a Magic 5 Ultimate model (pictured)

  • Honor Magic 6 series is likely to have a base and a Pro model
  • It is tipped to carry a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera
  • The Honor Magic 6 handsets are also said to get OV50K main sensors
Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch soon. The lineup has so far been tipped to include a base Honor Magic 6 and an Honor Magic 6 Pro model. The phones are confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They are said to succeed the Honor Magic 5 series, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Several details about the Honor Magic 6 have been doing rounds of the rumour mill. A tipster has now shared purported design renders of the handsets while another has tipped some key specifications.

A Weibo user with the username Wangzai Know It All (translated from Chinese) shared what they claim are leaked renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 6 Porsche Design handset. Last week, Honor announced its global partnership with Porsche Design. Although neither brand confirmed which phones they will work on together, one of the first models is expected to be the upcoming Honor Magic 6 phones.

In the images shared by the tipster, the vanilla Honor Magic 6 Porsche Design model is seen with a red/maroon and black dual-coloured leather finish. The circular camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the back panel within the red leather area, while the Honor Porsche Design branding is seen towards the lower end in the larger black leather expanse. The phone is also seen with triple rear camera sensors alongside a horizontally placed LED flash inside the module. It also has the volume rockers and the power button placed on the right side of the handset.

Honor Magic 6 Pro and Honor Magic 6 Porsche Design
Photo Credit: Weibo/Wangzai Know It All

 

The Honor Magic 6 Pro model, on the other hand, is seen in a singular silver/grey colour option, without the Porsche Design branding. It is also seen with a centrally placed circular camera module but it varies with the other design. The triple cameras on this one are arranged in a manner to form a triangle while a horizontal LED unit is placed inside the circular border of the camera island, which itself is seen to carry a distinctive clocklike pattern.

Another tipster with the username The Factory Director Is Mr. Guan (translated from Chinese) posted some key specifications of the base Honor Magic 6 model alongside a partial image of the supposed front panel of the phone. It is seen with a centred hole-punch display to house the front camera sensor and a curved display with extremely slim bezels.

This tipster added that the base Honor Magic 6 will arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also said to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) anti-shake, wireless charging, and Qinghai Lake (translated from Chinese) battery support. The Honor Magic 6 series has been previously tipped to be equipped with a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera, instead of a 200-megapixel sensor. The handsets are also expected to get OV50K primary sensors with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
