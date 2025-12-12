Honor X8d is expected to launch soon as the latest addition to the smartphone lineup, as the phone has been listed on a retailer's website in the country. While the price and exact launch date of the handset are yet to be announced, the key specifications, features, and design have been revealed. The smartphone could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Moreover, it could get a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square rear camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. Unfortunately, it might only support 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

Honor X8d Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to its listing on retailer DNS' website, the purported Honor X8d will be available in Kyrgyzstan in Blue, Black, and Gray colourways. Moreover, it will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. While the price and exact launch date of the phone are yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, the listing reveals its key specifications, while hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

The Honor X8d might be a dual SIM handset that could run on Android 15-based MagicOS 10. It could be equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080x2,392 pixel resolution, 1.07 billion colours, 388 ppi pixel density, and 19.9:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset could power the handset, featuring four performance and four efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. The SoC is shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor X8d might carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by an 108-megapixel primary shooter. It could also feature a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The cameras on the back will be capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps, the listing reveals. Honor's purported X8d is expected to get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, too. In terms of connectivity options, it is listed with support for 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, a USB Type-C port, GLONASS, A-GPS, GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

Further, the listing suggests that the Honor X8d will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W SuperCharge wired fast charging support. The list of onboard sensors includes a light sensor, a compass, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. It is claimed to ship with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. The handset could measure 162.9x76.3x7.5mm in dimensions, while weighing about 188g.