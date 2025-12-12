Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X8d Listed on Retailer's Website With 7,000mAh Battery, 108 Megapixel Camera; Could Launch Soon

Honor X8d Listed on Retailer's Website With 7,000mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera; Could Launch Soon

Honor X8d could be available in Kyrgyzstan for purchase in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 13:05 IST
Honor X8d Listed on Retailer's Website With 7,000mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera; Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: DNS

Honor X8d is shown to feature a hole punch display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor X8d might carry a dual rear camera setup
  • Honor X8d could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Honor X8d is expected to launch soon as the latest addition to the smartphone lineup, as the phone has been listed on a retailer's website in the country. While the price and exact launch date of the handset are yet to be announced, the key specifications, features, and design have been revealed. The smartphone could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Moreover, it could get a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a square rear camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. Unfortunately, it might only support 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

Honor X8d Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to its listing on retailer DNS' website, the purported Honor X8d will be available in Kyrgyzstan in Blue, Black, and Gray colourways. Moreover, it will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. While the price and exact launch date of the phone are yet to be revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker, the listing reveals its key specifications, while hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

The Honor X8d might be a dual SIM handset that could run on Android 15-based MagicOS 10. It could be equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 1,080x2,392 pixel resolution, 1.07 billion colours, 388 ppi pixel density, and 19.9:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset could power the handset, featuring four performance and four efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. The SoC is shown to be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor X8d might carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by an 108-megapixel primary shooter. It could also feature a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The cameras on the back will be capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps, the listing reveals. Honor's purported X8d is expected to get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, too. In terms of connectivity options, it is listed with support for 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, a USB Type-C port, GLONASS, A-GPS, GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou.

Further, the listing suggests that the Honor X8d will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W SuperCharge wired fast charging support. The list of onboard sensors includes a light sensor, a compass, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. It is claimed to ship with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating. The handset could measure 162.9x76.3x7.5mm in dimensions, while weighing about 188g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X8d, Honor X8d Specifications, Honor X8d launch, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo V70 Elite, V70 FE Also in Development; Global Markets Won't Get Pro Models, Tipster Claims
Honor X8d Listed on Retailer's Website With 7,000mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera; Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  3. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  4. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  5. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
  6. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  8. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  9. Poco M8 Pro Listed on FCC Website With Battery, Connectivity Specifications
  10. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
  2. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  3. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  4. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  5. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  8. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  10. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »