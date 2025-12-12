Technology News
Vivo V70 Elite, V70 FE Also in Development; Global Markets Won't Get Pro Models, Tipster Claims

A tipster claims that the standard Vivo V70 model will be launched in India, while the V70 FE might also make its debut.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 December 2025 12:27 IST
Vivo V70 Elite, V70 FE Also in Development; Global Markets Won't Get Pro Models, Tipster Claims

Vivo V60 (pictured) was launched in India in August this year

Highlights
  • The Vivo V70 series may include four models, without any Pro variants
  • Vivo V70, V70 Elite 5G, V70 FE 5G, and V70 Lite 5G are reportedly planned
  • Only the standard Vivo V70 and Elite model may launch in India
The Vivo V70 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Vivo V60 series. According to a recent leak by a tipster, the lineup will include four models. Most of them may be reserved for the global markets, with only the standard Vivo V70 expected to make its way to India. The tipster also revealed that the Vivo V70 lineup will not include Pro or Pro Plus models.

Vivo V70 Series Models Revealed

According to tipster Paras Guglani (@@passionategeekz)'s latest post on X, the Vivo V70 series will feature four variants — Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, and Vivo V70 Lite 5G. The aforementioned are expected to be geared towards the global market, and the standard Vivo V70 could be launched in India. There is a possibility that the Vivo V70 FE 5G may also debut.

The tipster further revealed that the Vivo V70 series will not include any Pro or Pro Plus models. For context, the Vivo V60 lineup included V60 Lite 5G, V60 Lite 4G, V60, and the V60e. However, only the standard V60 and V60e were launched in India.

While details about the purported Vivo V60 successor officially remain under wraps, a Vivo handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting towards its imminent debut in the country.

The handset was listed with the model number V2538, and it is believed to match the Vivo V70. A Geekbench listing for the handset suggests it will be equipped with an octa-core chipset, comprising a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform.

According to reports, the Vivo V70 could arrive as a rebadged version of the Vivo S50, which is set for its China debut on December 15.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good portrait photography
  • Impressive battery life
  • Bad
  • Insufficient outdoor brightness
  • Significant bloatware
Read detailed Vivo V60e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Lite
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
