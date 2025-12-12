The Vivo V70 series is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Vivo V60 series. According to a recent leak by a tipster, the lineup will include four models. Most of them may be reserved for the global markets, with only the standard Vivo V70 expected to make its way to India. The tipster also revealed that the Vivo V70 lineup will not include Pro or Pro Plus models.

Vivo V70 Series Models Revealed

According to tipster Paras Guglani (@@passionategeekz)'s latest post on X, the Vivo V70 series will feature four variants — Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G, Vivo V70 FE 5G, and Vivo V70 Lite 5G. The aforementioned are expected to be geared towards the global market, and the standard Vivo V70 could be launched in India. There is a possibility that the Vivo V70 FE 5G may also debut.

2026 Linup for Vivo V70 Series!!



- Vivo V70 Lite 5G

- Vivo V70 5G

- Vivo V70 Elite 5G

- Vivo V70 FE 5G



There is no Pro or Pro plus for the global or Indian markets!



Standard Vivo V70 is scheduled for India!!



Lite and Elite is likely global and FE might enter India!! — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 11, 2025

The tipster further revealed that the Vivo V70 series will not include any Pro or Pro Plus models. For context, the Vivo V60 lineup included V60 Lite 5G, V60 Lite 4G, V60, and the V60e. However, only the standard V60 and V60e were launched in India.

While details about the purported Vivo V60 successor officially remain under wraps, a Vivo handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting towards its imminent debut in the country.

The handset was listed with the model number V2538, and it is believed to match the Vivo V70. A Geekbench listing for the handset suggests it will be equipped with an octa-core chipset, comprising a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform.

According to reports, the Vivo V70 could arrive as a rebadged version of the Vivo S50, which is set for its China debut on December 15.