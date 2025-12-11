Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 5G have been launched in Poland, months after they were introduced in China. The smartphones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15, and feature up to a 6,580mAh battery. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera, while the standard version has a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Redmi Note 15 5G model runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra under the hood. The most premium model among the three, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Price

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at PLN 1,999 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mocha Brown colour options.

The price of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at PLN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8+256GB version. It is released in Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium shades.

The standard Redmi Note 15 5G costs PLN 1,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is available in Black, Glacier Blue and Mist Purple shades.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G run on Android 15 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface and have a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K (1,280x 2772) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor under the hood, alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Redmi

For optics, both Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Note 15 Pro 5G boast a dual rear camera unit led by the same 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video chats, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Pro model sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 15 Pro series include 5G, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. Both models have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. They have an AI face unlock feature and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G have an IP68-rated build. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G carries a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 5G also runs on HyperOS 2 and has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3200 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. It supports the AI face unlock feature and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor

Connectivity options are almost similar to the Pro models, as are the sensors. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It houses a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.