OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 8 - Dec 14): Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Superman, F1 The Movie, Single Papa, and More

The top OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with ultimate drama and action, as well as some comedy, with new set to movies and web series coming this week.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 15:42 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 8 - Dec 14): Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Superman, F1 The Movie, Single Papa, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

With the weekend approaching, the OTT platforms are stacked with the new releases. From gripping dramas to light-hearted comedies and nerve-wrenching thrillers, this week is loaded with movies and web series. As the new genres drop into the top OTT streaming platforms, the viewers must set themselves to upgrade their weekly binge menu. Rowan Atkinson will return with nostalgia to Brad Pitt, delivering his magic in the F1, there's a lot lined up. To ease your hunt, we've curated the list of the must-watchs for this week.

OTT Releases This Week (December 8 - December 14)

Saali Mohabbat

  • Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Thriller, Suspense
  • Cast: Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Chahat Arora

Directed by Tisca Chopra, Saali Mohabbat is a suspense thriller that revolves around a housewife who becomes entangled in the web of infidelity, betrayal, and murder. Furthermore, the sequences become more intense as the film proceeds, and certainly leave the viewers stunned with its thought-provoking plot. The film also has ample suspense and keeps the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Kaantha

  • Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Mystery, Crime
  • Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Gayathri

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha is a Tamil-language crime thriller film that follows the rivalry between a superstar and his mentor. As Ayya, the mentor, decides to make a comeback in the film and stars Mahadevan (Dulque Salmaan) in the lead role, he begins to face the clash of ego. What unfolds next leaves everyone in bits when a crew member is found dead on the sets of the movie. That's when the investigation begins and the sequences showcase immense twists and turns.

Single Papa

  • Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama, Comedy
  • Cast: Kunal Khemu, Prajkta Koli, Neha Dhupia

Single Papa follows Gaurav Gehlot, who has recently gone through a divorce and is developing emotionally. This man-child, however, shocks his entire busy family when he decides to adopt a child. Soon, the conflict begins as the family offers a reality check to GG. From his habit of losing his own socks to making him understand the role of responsibility of a child, the family will engage in the epic drama, and what is notably called the grand Kalesh is further loaded.

The Great Shamsuddin Family

  • Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama, Comedy
  • Cast: Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chadda, Purab Kohli

Written and directed by Anusha Rizvi, The Great Shamsuddin Family revolves around a young, ambitious, and career-driven woman, Bani Ahmed. While she is struggling to meet her 12-hour deadline under immense pressure, her life suddenly turns into chaos when her relatives, mother, ex-lovers, etc., suddenly turn up at her home with their personal issues. Now, she must navigate her life between relationships, generational clashes, and her deadline.

Real Kashmir Football Club

  • Release Date: Dec 9th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Sports, Drama
  • Cast: Manav Kaul, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anmol Dhillon, Shubhang Chaturvedi

This is an inspirational and thought-provoking series that revolves around two visionaries, who, along with the underdogs, embark on a quest to establish a professional football club in Kashmir. Soon, the club begins to become a symbol of hope for the locals. The film further explores their journey from scratch to their sacrifices, small wins, and more. The sequences are promising and highly entertaining.

Superman

  • Release Date: Dec 11th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Superhero, Adventure
  • Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Borsnahan, Nicholas Hault

Directed by James Gunn, Superman revolves around Clark Kent, who is navigating his human life and protecting the Kryptonian Heritage. However, things take a turn when mogul Luthor conspires and frames him for international incidents, only to remove the Superman name. Now, he is confronted by battles and conspiracies.

F1 The Movie

  • Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Apple TV
  • Genre: Sports, Drama
  • Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon

Directed by Joshua Kensinski, F1 The Movie follows Sonny Hayes, a renowned F1 racer from the 1990s, who has retired after a deadly crash affected his career. After witnessing his racing in a lower-level competition, he is approached by Ruben Carventas to train his struggling team, APXGP. Now, Hayes is assigned a young racer called Joshua Pearce, whom he has to train. While training the new generation of drivers, Hayes has to confront his past challenges and take this as a second chance.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

  • Release Date: Dec 10th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Disney +
  • Genre: Adventure
  • Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Daniel Diemer

One of the most anticipated seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow Percy and his friends as, embark on a journey to the Sea of Monsters, where they will be on a quest to save Grover and Camp Half-Blood. The series will pick on from the first season, and the sequences of the series will be thrilling and high on adventure.

Man vs Baby

  • Release Date: Dec 11th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor, Joseph Balerrama

Created by Rowan Atkinson, this special series is a follow-up to Man Vs Bee, where he stars as Trevor Bingley, a caretaker. After witnessing a disastrous housesitting at a high-tech mansion, this time, he will be handling a luxurious penthouse in London. However, things will turn chaotic when he is welcomed by an unwanted guest. This series will include four episodes.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Badly in Love Netflix Dec 9th, 2025
Simon Kowell: The Next Act Netflix Dec 10th, 2025
Merv Amazon Prime Video Dec 10th, 2025
3 Roses Season 2 Aha Dec 12th, 2025
The Great Pre-Wedding Show Zee 5 Dec 12th, 2025
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour JioHotstar Dec 12th, 2025
Andhaakara SunNXT Dec 12th, 2025
Feminichi Fathima Manorama Max Dec 12th, 2025
Kesariya @ 100 Zee 5 Dec 12th, 2025
The Creature Cases: Season 6 Netflix Dec 15th, 2025
Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, ott releases this week india, OTT

Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, ott releases this week india, OTT
OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 8 - Dec 14): Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Superman, F1 The Movie, Single Papa, and More
