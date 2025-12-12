Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro Key Specs and Price Tipped; Nothing Headphone a in Development

Both variants of the Nothing Phone 4a series may be offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 December 2025 09:08 IST
Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro Key Specs and Price Tipped; Nothing Headphone a in Development

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing is said to have shifted its focus to Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro
  • The Phone 4a may use Snapdragon 7s-series chip
  • Nothing Headphone a are also said to be in development
Advertisement

Nothing recently launched the Phone 3a Community Edition in India and the global markets. The Carl Pei-led smartphone brand is said to have now shifted its focus to its succeeding lineup. According to a recent leak, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could be powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipsets. The purported handsets may be introduced in four colourways, and only one of them is expected to come with support for eSIM.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price, Specs Leak

According to developer MlgmXyysd's latest post on Telegram, the two models of the Nothing Phone 4a series are in development. The standard Phone 3a is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7s series processor, while the Pro variant may be powered by a 7 series chipset for stronger performance.

Nothing phone 4a telegram Nothing

Key specifications and price of the Nothing Phone 4a series

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mark a shift from the current lineup as both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro get the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Being the higher variant in the lineup, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is also tipped to have eSIM support, like its predecessor.

The handsets may be available in four colourways — black, blue, pink, and white, although the tipster did not reveal if all four will be available on both Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models.

Both handsets in the Nothing Phone 4a series are tipped to come in a 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The standard Phone 4a, in the aforementioned configuration, may cost $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and the Pro model may be priced at $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

For context, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro prices in the US are set at $379 (roughly Rs. 34,300) and $459 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively.

Alongside the Phone 4a series, the tipster also claimed that Nothing Headphone a are also in development. They are expected to be the company's second over-ear offering, following the launch of the Nothing Headphone 1 in July. As per the leak, the purported headphones will be a rebranded version of the Nothing Headphone 1 and may come with a plastic body. They are anticipated to be available in Black, Pink, White, and Yellow colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Price, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Steal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sophie Turner Starrer Movie Online?
WhatsApp Announces Voicemail-Like Missed Call Messages, Image Animation and More Features
Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro Key Specs and Price Tipped; Nothing Headphone a in Development
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  4. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  5. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  6. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Amazon Joins Google, Microsoft With a Big $35B Bet on India's AI Growth
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
  2. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  3. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  4. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  5. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  8. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  10. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »