Nothing recently launched the Phone 3a Community Edition in India and the global markets. The Carl Pei-led smartphone brand is said to have now shifted its focus to its succeeding lineup. According to a recent leak, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could be powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipsets. The purported handsets may be introduced in four colourways, and only one of them is expected to come with support for eSIM.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price, Specs Leak

According to developer MlgmXyysd's latest post on Telegram, the two models of the Nothing Phone 4a series are in development. The standard Phone 3a is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7s series processor, while the Pro variant may be powered by a 7 series chipset for stronger performance.

Key specifications and price of the Nothing Phone 4a series

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mark a shift from the current lineup as both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro get the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Being the higher variant in the lineup, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is also tipped to have eSIM support, like its predecessor.

The handsets may be available in four colourways — black, blue, pink, and white, although the tipster did not reveal if all four will be available on both Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models.

Both handsets in the Nothing Phone 4a series are tipped to come in a 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. The standard Phone 4a, in the aforementioned configuration, may cost $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000), and the Pro model may be priced at $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

For context, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro prices in the US are set at $379 (roughly Rs. 34,300) and $459 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively.

Alongside the Phone 4a series, the tipster also claimed that Nothing Headphone a are also in development. They are expected to be the company's second over-ear offering, following the launch of the Nothing Headphone 1 in July. As per the leak, the purported headphones will be a rebranded version of the Nothing Headphone 1 and may come with a plastic body. They are anticipated to be available in Black, Pink, White, and Yellow colour options.