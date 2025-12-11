OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be launched in India alongside the standard OnePlus 15R model, the company announced on Thursday. It will be offered as the third colourway for the OnePlus 15R, joining the previously revealed Charcoal Black and Mint Green shades. The Electric Violet variant of the OnePlus 15R is confirmed to have cosmetic differences compared to the other two colour options, while the handset's core specifications will remain identical.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India website, the company said in a press note. It will be launched alongside the standard OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 on December 17. The addition of the Electric Violet colourway means the OnePlus 15R will now be sold in the country in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Electric Violet, and Mint Green.

The Ace Edition of the OnePlus 15R is teased to have a fibreglass back panel. It has a special coating with “Ace” imprinted into the design. The new colourway is identical to the Electric Violet shade of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was launched in China on December 3. The OnePlus 15R, notably, is also believed to be a rebadged version of the aforementioned smartphone.

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition only features changes on the surface, and its internals are identical to the standard model. It is confirmed to come with a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. As per the brand, the handset will have a 450PPI pixel density and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. OnePlus says the display of the 15R supports a brightness range from 2 nits to 1,800 nits.

Like the flagship OnePlus 15, the 15R will come with the DetailMax Engine for computational photography. It is also confirmed to get the Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine technologies.

OnePlus has co-designed the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with Qualcomm, and the OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to be powered by the processor. The phone is also confirmed to have the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. We can expect more details to surface at the launch of the OnePlus 15R on December 17.