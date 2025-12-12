Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is believed to be in the works and would likely debut by early next year. As usual, the lineup is likely to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The top-of-the-line model has now been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) platform, revealing details about its charging specifications. Samsung is expected to introduce fast charging improvements to the flagship. Previous Galaxy S Ultra smartphones have been limited to 45W wired charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3C Listing Reveals Support for 60W Charging

The unannounced Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with model number SM-S9480 has been spotted on the 3C website by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing suggests the highest power output supported is 60W (20.0V DC, 3.0A). The device will be sold without a charger in the box, just like other Samsung smartphones in recent years.

This discovery is in line with earlier leaks and could compel users who prioritise faster charging to consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is expected to introduce 60W wired fast charging under a 'Super Fast Charging 3.0' branding. It was earlier spotted as 'level 4' charging on the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware.

The jump to 60W charging speed on the Galaxy S26 Ultra would mark a notable upgrade in Samsung's charging strategy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra were capped at 45W wired charging.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in January alongside the standard and Plus variants. It might get a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 2,600 nits brightness. It is likely to be launched in a 16GB RAM option alongside the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a quad-rear camera unit. The camera setup could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.