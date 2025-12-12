Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Bags 3C Certification; Could Offer Long Awaited Charging Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Bags 3C Certification; Could Offer Long-Awaited Charging Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is listed on China's 3C website with the model number SM-S9480.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 11:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Bags 3C Certification; Could Offer Long-Awaited Charging Upgrade

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be charged at 45W when using a compatible charger

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may introduce fast charging improvements to Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • The brand could market fast charging as Super Fast Charging 3.0
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch with a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is believed to be in the works and would likely debut by early next year. As usual, the lineup is likely to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The top-of-the-line model has now been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) platform, revealing details about its charging specifications. Samsung is expected to introduce fast charging improvements to the flagship. Previous Galaxy S Ultra smartphones have been limited to 45W wired charging. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3C Listing Reveals Support for 60W Charging

The unannounced Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with model number SM-S9480 has been spotted on the 3C website by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing suggests the highest power output supported is 60W (20.0V DC, 3.0A). The device will be sold without a charger in the box, just like other Samsung smartphones in recent years.

This discovery is in line with earlier leaks and could compel users who prioritise faster charging to consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is expected to introduce 60W wired fast charging under a 'Super Fast Charging 3.0' branding. It was earlier spotted as 'level 4' charging on the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware.

The jump to 60W charging speed on the Galaxy S26 Ultra would mark a notable upgrade in Samsung's charging strategy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra were capped at 45W wired charging.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in January alongside the standard and Plus variants. It might get a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 2,600 nits brightness. It is likely to be launched in a 16GB RAM option alongside the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a quad-rear camera unit. The camera setup could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year, Sweeps The Game Awards 2025 With 9 Wins: Full Winners' List
iOS 26 Code Reportedly Reveals When Apple's Revamped Siri Could Launch Alongside Compatible HomePod

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Bags 3C Certification; Could Offer Long-Awaited Charging Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  3. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  4. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  5. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  7. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  8. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
  9. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive as New Head of Public Policy
  10. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
  2. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  3. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  4. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  5. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  8. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  10. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »