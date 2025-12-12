The French have won. In a remarkable feat of total domination, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards 2025 on Friday, winning in nine out of the 10 categories it was nominated in, including the coveted Game of the Year prize. The debut game from French indie developer Sandfall Interactive also won Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Performance, wrapping up all the major awards on the night.

The turn-based RPG also emerged as the winner in the categories of Best RPG, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game, losing only in the Best Audio Design category to EA's Battlefield 6. The awards return marks an incredible culmination for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a little-known independent game that released in April to wow players and critics alike.

Other winners on the night — there were few — include Arc Raiders, the new PvPvE extraction shooter from developer Embark Studios, which won in the Best Multiplayer Game category, beating strong competition from the likes of Battlefield 6, Elden Ring Nightreign, and Split Fiction. Xbox took home two awards for its first-party games, with id Software's Doom:The Dark Ages winning for Innovation in Accessibility, while Compulsion Games' South of Midnight wining in the Games for Impact category.

Sony, which was the most nominated game publisher for this year's edition of The Game Awards with a total of 19 nominations, took home only one prize: Best Adaptation for HBO's The Last of Us: Season 2. Nintendo, on the other hand, won in two categories with its two new Switch 2 exclusives: Donkey Kong Banaza was crowned Best Family Game while Mario Kart World bagged the Best Sports/ Racing Game prize.

In genre categories, Hades 2, which was also nominated for Game of the Year, emerged as the Best Action Game; Hollow Knight: Silksong, another GotY nominee won Best Action/ Adventure Game; Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves won Best Fighting Game; and Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles won Best Sim/ Strategy Game. Grand Theft Auto 6, predictably, took home the Most Anticipated Game trophy.

Here is the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2025:

Game of the Year

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)

Best Game Direction

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Narrative

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/ Konami)

Best Art Direction

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Score and Music

Winner – Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades II

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

Winner – Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/ EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/ Konami)

Best Performance

Winner – Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yotei

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

Winner – Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Games for Impact

Winner – South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/ Xbox Game Studios)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/ AP Thomson/ Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/ Sebastián Valbuena/ Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/ Don't Nod)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/ Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Winner – No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ SIE)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

Best Community Support

Winner – Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/ Supamonks/ Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/ Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/ Raw Fury)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/ Raw Fury)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/ Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Best Mobile Game

Winner – Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/ Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Best VR/ AR Game

Winner – The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/ Fast Travel Games)

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/ Oculus Studios)

Best Action Game

Winner – Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/ EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/ Bethesda Softworks)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/ Team Ninja/ Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/ Sega)

Best Action/ Adventure Game

Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/ SIE)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions/ SIE)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/ Bethesda Softworks)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/ EA)

Best RPG

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive)

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/ Deep Silver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/ Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Best Fighting Game

Winner – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/ Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/ Sega)

Best Family Game

Winner – Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Lego Party! (SMG Studio/ Fictions)

Lego Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/ Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/ Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/ EA)

Best Sim/ Strategy Game

Winner – Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/ 2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/ 3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/ Sega)

Best Sports/ Racing Game

Winner – Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/ EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/ EA)

Rematch (Sloclap/ Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/ Sega)

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner – Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/ Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/ Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/ EA)

Best Adaptation

Winner – The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/ PlayStation Productions)

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/ Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/ Capcom/Netflix)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/ Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/ PlayStation Productions)

Most Anticipated Game

Winner – Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/ SIE)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

Content Creator of the Year

Winner – MoistCr1TiKaL

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

Winner – Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

Best Esports Athlete

Winner – Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Esports Team

Winner – Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang