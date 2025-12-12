Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; New Support Pages Hint at Upcoming Launch

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; New Support Pages Hint at Upcoming Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G could soon be joined by

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; New Support Pages Hint at Upcoming Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has yet to announce any plans to launch new A-series and M-series smartphones

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G could launch soon
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 4G is currently available in India
  • The 4G variant has 6.7-inch HD+ screen
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G was launched in India in October, and the South Korean brand seems to be gearing up to launch the 5G version of the handset. A new listing on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website hints at the imminent arrival of the Galaxy A07 5G. The support page for the phone is also live on the Samsung website in different regions. The 4G variant of Galaxy A07 has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery. It has an IP54-rated build and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Model Numbers Revealed on Bluetooth SIG Website

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed an unannounced Samsung smartphone with model numbers SM-A076B/DS, SM-A076M/DS and SM-A076M. These model numbers are believed to be associated with the Galaxy A07 5G.

The website also shows a few upcoming Samsung smartphones bearing model numbers SM-M076B/DS and SM-E076B/DS. These are expected to belong to the Galaxy M07 5G and Galaxy F07 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Listed on US, Spain and New Zealand Support Sites

Meanwhile, Samsung has published support pages for the Galaxy A07 5G in various countries, including the US, Spain and New Zealand. The appearance of these pages strongly indicates that the launch is imminent. Samsung typically activates support pages just days ahead of a device's official debut.

samsung galaxy a07 5g Samsung

SM-A076B/DS
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G will debut later this month or in early January next year, before the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G launched in India in October with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Black, Green, and Light Violet shades. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build against dust and water ingress.

The 4G variant of Galaxy A07 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It has Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to get six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The handset has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Launches GPT-5.2 AI Models with Enterprise-Focused Upgrades, Takes on Gemini 3 Pro
Vivo V70 Elite, V70 FE Also in Development; Global Markets Won't Get Pro Models, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; New Support Pages Hint at Upcoming Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  3. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  4. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  5. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
  6. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  8. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  9. Poco M8 Pro Listed on FCC Website With Battery, Connectivity Specifications
  10. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
  2. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  3. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  4. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  5. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  8. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  10. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »