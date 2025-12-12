The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G was launched in India in October, and the South Korean brand seems to be gearing up to launch the 5G version of the handset. A new listing on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website hints at the imminent arrival of the Galaxy A07 5G. The support page for the phone is also live on the Samsung website in different regions. The 4G variant of Galaxy A07 has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery. It has an IP54-rated build and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Model Numbers Revealed on Bluetooth SIG Website

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed an unannounced Samsung smartphone with model numbers SM-A076B/DS, SM-A076M/DS and SM-A076M. These model numbers are believed to be associated with the Galaxy A07 5G.

The website also shows a few upcoming Samsung smartphones bearing model numbers SM-M076B/DS and SM-E076B/DS. These are expected to belong to the Galaxy M07 5G and Galaxy F07 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Listed on US, Spain and New Zealand Support Sites

Meanwhile, Samsung has published support pages for the Galaxy A07 5G in various countries, including the US, Spain and New Zealand. The appearance of these pages strongly indicates that the launch is imminent. Samsung typically activates support pages just days ahead of a device's official debut.

SM-A076B/DS

Photo Credit: Samsung

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G will debut later this month or in early January next year, before the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G launched in India in October with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Black, Green, and Light Violet shades. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build against dust and water ingress.

The 4G variant of Galaxy A07 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It has Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to get six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The handset has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.