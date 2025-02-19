Technology News
Huawei Band 10 With SpO2 Sensor, 100 Workout Modes, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched

The Huawei Band 10 is advertised to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 13:16 IST
Huawei Band 10 With SpO2 Sensor, 100 Workout Modes, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Band 10 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Huawei Band 10 is 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water resistant
  • Huawei Band 10 comes with updated sleep tracking features
  • Enabling the AOD feature would bring the battery life down to three days
Huawei Band 10 was unveiled in select global markets on Tuesday as the latest fitness wearable from the Chinese company. Huawei's new fitness band comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor as well as a SpO2 sensor for gauging blood oxygen saturation levels. The Huawei Band 10 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and offers a new sleep-heart rate variability (HRV) metric. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Huawei Band 10. It is currently listed on the company website in Black, Blue, Green, Matte Black, Purple, Pink, and White colourways. The Black and Pink colour variants of the wearable have polymer cases, while the rest boast aluminium alloy cases.

Huawei Band 10 Specifications

The Huawei Band 10 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194X368 pixels resolution and 282ppi pixel density. The touchscreen supports swipe and touch gestures along with a side button for navigation. The wearable is said to offer 100 workout modes for fitness enthusiasts.

Similar to last year's Huawei Band 9, the new Band 10 is 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water resistant. It features an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer. The wearable also boasts an optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and comes with SpO2 blood-oxygen saturation monitoring. It is claimed to provide stress monitoring and track menstrual cycles. The wearable also includes a PPG sensor for providing alerts for potential A-fib and premature beats.

The Huawei Band 10 comes with updated sleep tracking features including a new sleep heart rate variability (HRV) metric to offer insight into the pattern, duration and quality of the wearer's sleep. It also packs an emotional well-being app, with the assistant recommending ways to improve the current mood of users.

Huawei's Band 10 offers access to app notifications, alerts for incoming calls and messages, weather updates, and a remote shutter for the phone's camera connected to the wearable. It also has a Find phone feature to spot a misplaced phone. It is compatible with phones running Android 9.0 or later and iOS 13.0 or later.

The Huawei Band 10 is advertised to last up to 14 days on a single charge, and up to three days with the AOD feature enabled. The wearable can be charged fully in just 45 minutes according to the brand. It measures 43.45x24.86x8.99mm and weighs around 15 grams.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
