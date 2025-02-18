Technology News
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone With Up to 10.2-Inch OLED Screen Goes Global: Price, Features

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was initially unveiled in China in September 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 February 2025 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design comes in black and red colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is said to meet the IPX8 rating
  • The handset carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design packs a 5,600mAh battery
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The triple-folding smartphone is the first of its kind from the company. It was initially unveiled in China in September 2024. The handset offers a large 10.2-inch screen when fully unfolded. It sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The phone is claimed to offer an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The company has not yet confirmed an India launch of the handset. 

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Price

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's price in the UAE is set at AED 12,999 (roughly Rs. 3,07,800) for the sole 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently available for purchase via the official website. Deliveries of the handset are said to begin on February 25. The phone is offered in black and red colour options.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications, Features

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design sports a 10.2-inch (3,184x2,232 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED display which becomes a 7.9-inch (2,048x2,232 pixels) screen when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen (1,008x2,232 pixels) when folded a second time. The screen supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,440Hz PWM dimming rate, and 382ppi pixel density.

Huawei has yet to confirm the chipset details of the global version of the Mate XT Ultimate Design. The Chinese variant is said to be powered by an in-house Kirin 9010 SoC. The phone is available globally with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It runs on EMUI 14.2 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a variable aperture between f/1.2 and f/4.0, alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and another 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, OIS and an f/3.4 aperture at the back. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The handset is claimed to offer an IPX8 rating for water resistance and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It weighs 298g and measures 156.7x219x3.6mm in size when fully unfolded.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
