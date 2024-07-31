Technology News
Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date

Huawei Nova Flip is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery that can be charged at 66W.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 18:17 IST
Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Flip said is said to be powered by the Kirin 9 series G-platform paired with 12GB RAM.

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Flip is said to come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
  • It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies
  • The Huawei Nova Flip is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery
Huawei Nova Flip is scheduled to be unveiled by the company on August 5. Just a week ahead of its arrival, a Chinese tipster has leaked details related to the key specifications of the clamshell foldable phone. The Huawei Nova Flip is said to sport a 6.94-inch inner screen and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset. The Huawei Nova Flip is expected to flaunt a 50-megapixel main rear camera. It could be backed by a 4,400mAh battery, according to the tipster.

Huawei Nova Flip Specifications (Tipped)

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the specifications of the Huawei Nova Flip on Weibo ahead of its debut on August 6. As per the post, the foldable phone has a 6.94-inch (1,136x2,690 pixels) OLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.14-inch OLED cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Kirin 9 series G-platform paired with 12GB of RAM.

The upcoming Huawei Nova Flip is tipped to be offered in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants. It could feature a dual outward-facing camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch RYYB main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that will double as a macro camera. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

Huawei is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery on the Nova Flip with 66W wired charging support. The leather variant of the phone is said to measure 6.88mm in thickness when unfolded (15.08mm folded), while the model with a glass-based rear panel could be 6.9mm thin when unfolded (15.12mm folded). The former is said to weigh 195g, whereas the latter is tipped to weigh 199g.

The company already announced that the Nova Flip will be introduced in China on August 6. It is teased to be available in at least four colourways. It is confirmed to ship with HarmonyOS software and will arrive as the first flip phone in the Nova series.

The August 5 launch event will also showcase other products including the Huawei MateBook GT 14 and MatePad Pro 12.2.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
