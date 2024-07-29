Technology News
Huawei Nova Flip Launch Set for August 5; Teasers Reveal Square Cover Screen, Dual Cameras, More

Huawei Nova Flip is confirmed to ship with HarmonyOS software.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Flip is confirmed to be available in four shades

  • Huawei Nova Flip has two vertically aligned cameras on screen
  • It is confirmed to be available in at least four finishes
  • This would be the first flip phone in the Nova series
Huawei just revealed the launch date of its highly anticipated Nova Flip clamshell foldable in China. The Chinese tech brand has posted multiple images and a teaser video giving us a great idea of what to expect when the new foldable phone is unveiled. The Huawei Nova Flip seems to have a small square-shaped external screen and dual rear cameras. It is showcased in four colour options. Alongside the Nova Flip, Huawei is expected to launch new tablets and laptops.

Through Weibo, Huawei has disclosed that the Nova Flip will launch at 19:00 (4:30pm IST) on August 5 in China. it is confirmed to ship with HarmonyOS software and would be the first flip phone in the Nova series.

Huawei Nova Flip design teased 

In a teaser video and images posted on the Chinese microblogging platform, Huawei revealed the first look of the Nova Flip smartphone. The teaser video showcases the green colour variant of the flip-style foldable with a flat display and slim bezels. The foldable sports a square external screen, marking a departure from the circular design seen on the Pocket series smartphones. The handset is promoted by Jackson Yee member of the Chinese music group TFBoys.

Huawei Nova Flip is seen with two vertically aligned cameras in the top-left corner of the cover display. The main display has a hole punch cutout to house the front-facing shooter and the power key is likely to function as a fingerprint scanner as well. The SIM slot appears to be located at the bottom. It is confirmed to be available in at least three finishes — black, pink, and white. The handset seems to have a metal frame.

In addition to the Nova Flip, Huawei is expected to introduce the MateBook GT 14, MatePad Pro 12.2, and more on August 5. The handset is likely to be priced more affordably compared to Huawei's Pocket series.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Nova Flip Launch Set for August 5; Teasers Reveal Square Cover Screen, Dual Cameras, More
