Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova Flip sports a 2.14-inch cover display with 480x480 pixels resolution and 318ppi pixel density.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 11:22 IST
Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Flip run on HarmonyOS 4.2

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Flip has a dual rear camera setup
  • Huawei Nova Flip comes in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
  • It carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera
Huawei Nova Flip has been launched in China as the first foldable phone in the Nova series. The clamshell foldable phone features a 2.14-inch square external screen and a 6.94-inch internal display. The Huawei Nova Flip comes in four colour options and ships with HarmonyOS 4.2. Huawei did not disclose the chipset on the latest flip phone, but it is believed to be equipped with the Kirin 8000 chip. It has a lightweight build with a 6.88mm thickness (when unfolded) and packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Huawei Nova Flip price

Huawei Nova Flip has a price tag of CNY 5,288 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 256GB trim. The 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,688 (roughly Rs. 66,000) while the 1TB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 75,000). It is offered in New Green, Sakura Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black colours. The handset is currently up for pre-orders In China with sale set to begin on August 10.

Huawei Nova Flip specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova Flip runs on HarmonyOS 4.2. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,136 x 2,690 pixels) OLED LTPO inner display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 419ppi pixel density. There is a 2.14-inch cover display with 480x480 pixels resolution and 318ppi pixel density. The chipset and RAM capacity on the new phone are yet to be revealed by the brand, but it is largely speculated to be the latest Kirin 8000 SoC. It comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

For optics, the Huawei Nova Flip has a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel RYYB main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it carries a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova Flip include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 4,400mAh battery on the Huawei Nova Flip model with 66W wired charging support. It has a 6.88mm thickness in its unfolded state and weighs 195 grams.

Huawei Nova Flip

Huawei Nova Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.94-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.2
Resolution 1136x2690 pixels
Comments

Huawei Nova Flip, Huawei Nova Flip Price, Huawei Nova Flip Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
