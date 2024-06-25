Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More

Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More

Huawei Mate 70 phones are said to come with an upgraded Kirin chipset and wireless charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 13:37 IST
Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 was launched in China in September

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 70 lineup is tipped to run on HarmonyOS Next operating system
  • The upcoming smartphones are said to retain 1.5K resolution displays
  • Huawei has packed a 4,750Ah battery in the Huawei Mate 60
Advertisement

Huawei is expected to announce the Mate 70 series in the fourth quarter of this year as a direct successor to the Mate 60 lineup. The upcoming lineup could include Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+ models. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the existence of the new series but ahead of it, a new leak has appeared on Weibo detailing its specifications. The Huawei Mate 70 phones are said to come with an upgraded Kirin chipset and improved imaging capabilities. They could support wireless charging and satellite communication.

Huawei Mate 70 series specifications (expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that the Huawei Mate 70 series will come with significant upgrades like satellite communication support. It is said to feature new variable aperture technology and a periscope telephoto sensor. The handsets could offer a 3D spatial zoom feature for providing an immersive video and audio experience. It is speculated to be unveiled around October.

Huawei Mate 70 lineup is tipped to run on HarmonyOS Next operating system built on the Hongmeng kernel. It is expected to ship with a Kirin chip with AI-based features. The upcoming smartphones are said to retain 1.5K resolution displays.

Huawei Mate 60 price, specifications

The Huawei Mate 60 was launched in September last year with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500). It runs on Harmony OS 4 and features a 6.69-inch LTPO OLED (1,216x2,688 pixels) display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

Huawei has packed a 4,750Ah battery in the Huawei Mate 60 with 66W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging. It is IP68 rated for water resistance and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. The handset offers a two-way Beidou satellite messaging functionality as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro Plus, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
macOS Sequoia Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring Released Alongside New tvOS 18, watchOS 11 Beta Versions
Netflix May Reportedly Introduce a Free Ad-Supported Plan in Select Asian, European Markets
Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G With 80W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India
  2. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
  3. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Get New Features With Latest Update
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 for Galaxy Z Foldable Phones
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Review
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colourways, More Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. Gmail on iOS, Android Will Soon Get This New Gemini AI Feature
  10. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
#Latest Stories
  1. Izi Iris Detachable Pocket Gimbal India Launch Date Set for July 20; Key Features Revealed
  2. Huawei Mate 70 Series Tipped to Get New Camera System, Satellite Communication, 1.5K Display, More
  3. Google Bringing Gemini AI Chatbot to Teen Students in More Than 100 Countries
  4. Netflix May Reportedly Introduce a Free Ad-Supported Plan in Select Asian, European Markets
  5. Sony Said to be Working on Native PS3 Backwards Compatibility on PS5
  6. Vivo Pad 3 Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed
  7. macOS Sequoia Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring Released Alongside New tvOS 18, watchOS 11 Beta Versions
  8. Gmail Rolling Out Gemini AI-Powered Summarise Feature for iOS and Android
  9. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Could be Rebranded Vivo T3 Lite 5G
  10. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10; Pre-Reservations for New Galaxy Z Phones Could Start This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »