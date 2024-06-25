Huawei is expected to announce the Mate 70 series in the fourth quarter of this year as a direct successor to the Mate 60 lineup. The upcoming lineup could include Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+ models. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the existence of the new series but ahead of it, a new leak has appeared on Weibo detailing its specifications. The Huawei Mate 70 phones are said to come with an upgraded Kirin chipset and improved imaging capabilities. They could support wireless charging and satellite communication.

Huawei Mate 70 series specifications (expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that the Huawei Mate 70 series will come with significant upgrades like satellite communication support. It is said to feature new variable aperture technology and a periscope telephoto sensor. The handsets could offer a 3D spatial zoom feature for providing an immersive video and audio experience. It is speculated to be unveiled around October.

Huawei Mate 70 lineup is tipped to run on HarmonyOS Next operating system built on the Hongmeng kernel. It is expected to ship with a Kirin chip with AI-based features. The upcoming smartphones are said to retain 1.5K resolution displays.

Huawei Mate 60 price, specifications

The Huawei Mate 60 was launched in September last year with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500). It runs on Harmony OS 4 and features a 6.69-inch LTPO OLED (1,216x2,688 pixels) display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

Huawei has packed a 4,750Ah battery in the Huawei Mate 60 with 66W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging. It is IP68 rated for water resistance and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. The handset offers a two-way Beidou satellite messaging functionality as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.