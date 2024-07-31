Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update

Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update

Skype will now offer users a decluttered experience, enabling users to focus on their conversations without any ad distractions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 17:56 IST
Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update

Photo Credit: Skype

Launching in 2003, Skype is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year

Highlights
  • Microsoft rolled out Skype version 8.125.76.201 on Monday
  • The update removes all ads across the platform
  • Microsoft has introduced design tweaks to the UI as well as bug fixes
Advertisement

Microsoft on Monday rolled out a new update for Skype – its video conferencing and VoIP-based calling platform – that improves the overall usability of the platform. The Redmond company says Skype is now ad-free across all platforms, which should provide users with a more decluttered experience. Microsoft has also introduces a few new features, including revamped image creation using artificial intelligence (AI) and better navigation across the app.

Skype Update Removes Ads Across All Platforms

Microsoft revealed the slew of changes and design tweaks it is rolling out on Skype with version 8.125.76.201, in a blog post published on Monday. Ads have now been removed from all Skype channels across platforms. With this change, the app is said to offer a more user-friendly experience, enabling users to focus on their conversations without any ad distractions.

Furthermore, it also promises more streamlined access to the AI image creator. The Redmond-based technology firm says that users can now create AI images from within the chat window or the top navigation bar.

Alternatively, it can also be found next to the forward option in the message context menu. Clicking on images created using AI will now open up an expanded view, making it easier for users to view their creations before sending them to other users.

skype image generator Revamped AI Image Creation Tool in Skype

Revamped AI Image Creation Tool in Skype
Photo Credit: Skype

In addition to creativity tools, Microsoft is also making it easier to log in to Skype on iOS devices, courtesy of OneAuth integration. It replaces the previous sign-in system, enabling users to sign in to Skype automatically without requiring passwords, if they are already logged in on other Microsoft platforms such as Teams. Notably, this authentication method was already available on Skype for Android.

Apart from new features, the Skype update also brings bug fixes. Microsoft says it resolves an issue which prevented users from sending media when connected to a 5G network. As per the update log, several iOS users faced a problem where they could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up calls. This issue is also said to have been fixed.

The update is being rolled out gradually and will be available to users over the coming days, as per the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Skype, Skype Update, Skype Android App, Microsoft Skype
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects

Related Stories

Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus Promises Free Screen Upgrade for Select Models in India: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus First Impressions
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  5. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode With Real-Time Responses
  8. Samsung Could Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  2. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
  3. Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
  4. HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
  5. Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects
  6. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
  7. OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report
  8. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
  9. Coinbase Adds Three New Board Members Including OpenAI's Chris Lehane
  10. Dubai-Based ByBit Adds Support for eRupee CBDC Following Feedback from Indian Merchants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »