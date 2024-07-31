Microsoft on Monday rolled out a new update for Skype – its video conferencing and VoIP-based calling platform – that improves the overall usability of the platform. The Redmond company says Skype is now ad-free across all platforms, which should provide users with a more decluttered experience. Microsoft has also introduces a few new features, including revamped image creation using artificial intelligence (AI) and better navigation across the app.

Microsoft revealed the slew of changes and design tweaks it is rolling out on Skype with version 8.125.76.201, in a blog post published on Monday. Ads have now been removed from all Skype channels across platforms. With this change, the app is said to offer a more user-friendly experience, enabling users to focus on their conversations without any ad distractions.

Furthermore, it also promises more streamlined access to the AI image creator. The Redmond-based technology firm says that users can now create AI images from within the chat window or the top navigation bar.

Alternatively, it can also be found next to the forward option in the message context menu. Clicking on images created using AI will now open up an expanded view, making it easier for users to view their creations before sending them to other users.

Revamped AI Image Creation Tool in Skype

Photo Credit: Skype

In addition to creativity tools, Microsoft is also making it easier to log in to Skype on iOS devices, courtesy of OneAuth integration. It replaces the previous sign-in system, enabling users to sign in to Skype automatically without requiring passwords, if they are already logged in on other Microsoft platforms such as Teams. Notably, this authentication method was already available on Skype for Android.

Apart from new features, the Skype update also brings bug fixes. Microsoft says it resolves an issue which prevented users from sending media when connected to a 5G network. As per the update log, several iOS users faced a problem where they could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up calls. This issue is also said to have been fixed.

The update is being rolled out gradually and will be available to users over the coming days, as per the company.