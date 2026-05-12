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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers the Asus TUF A15 for Rs. 67,990

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 May 2026 15:29 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Amazon Great Summer brings discounts on gaming laptops from Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 8
  • Amazon Prime members will get additional offers
  • The sale slashes the price of the Dell G15 to Rs. 80,990
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The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently underway. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant hosts its summer-focused sale every year and brings discounts and offers on a wide range of products. Buyers can find price cuts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those looking to purchase a new gaming laptop without paying a fortune for it will find several value-for-money options during the sale. The company has listed gaming laptops from brands such as Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Deals and Offers

Just like the company's other sales, this event also offers direct discounts on a wide selection of products. These discounts can range between five and 65 percent, giving users the chance to save money on their spending. Additionally, the platform is also offering bank discounts from HDFC Bank. If one transacts using the bank's credit or debit cards, they will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500.

They can also get Rs. 150 cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500. Notably, Prime subscribers will get a Rs. 250 discount on placing an order worth the same amount. Apart from this, subscribers also stand a chance of getting exclusive coupons on more than two lakh products during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Gaming Laptop Deals

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Asus TUF A15 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Here
Dell G15 Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 80,990 Buy Here
HP Victus Rs. 95,746 Rs. 85,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Rs. 2,88,290 Rs. 2,37,490 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Rs. 1,31,290 Rs. 1,04,850 Buy Here
ASUS ROG Strix G16 Rs. 2,75,990 Rs. 2,69,990 Buy Here
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Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, Gaming laptops, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount
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