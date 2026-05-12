Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Features
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 16:56 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started last week in India
  • The sale brings price cuts of up to 65 percent on smart TVs
  • Here we have listed the top deals on smart TVs
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now underway in India, offering deals across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, tablets and home appliances. The sale brings up to 65 percent on smart TVs, along with additional benefits such as bank discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI plans, coupon discounts and exchange deals. Shoppers looking for a smart TV can find several value-for-money options in the ongoing sale. 

Buyers looking to upgrade their entertainment setup can find several smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL and others priced below Rs. 15,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Many models offer the latest display technologies and multiple connectivity options. For example, Samsung's 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UA32H4550FUXXL) is currently up for purchase Rs. 14,240, down from the original rate of Rs. 17,900.

Xiaomi is selling its 32-inch F-Series Smart LED Fire TV (L32MB-FIN) for Rs. 11,990, instead of Rs. 24,999. Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent discount on payment with HDFC Credit Cards, non-EMI and EMI transactions. The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers and coupon discounts. Amazon Prime members can avail extra offers and fast delivery options during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get five percent cashback.

Here we have listed the top deals on smart TVs priced under Rs. 15,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. We've already compiled the best offers on 50-inch TVs and home appliances.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UA32H4550FUXXL) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 14,240 Buy Now
Xiaomi 32-inch F-Series Smart LED Fire TV (L32MB-FIN) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now
TCL 32-inch V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C Rs. 22,990 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
VW 40-inch Spectra Series Smart QLED Android TV (VW40AQ3) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Xiaomi 32-inch A Pro QLED Series Smart TV (L32MB-APIN) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Philips 32-inch 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV (32PFT6130/94) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Xiaomi, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Leaving Little to the Imagination Ahead of May 13 Launch

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  2. Google Says It Will Bring These Agentic Capabilities to Android Soon
  3. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
#Latest Stories
  1. The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: Google Showcases Gemini Intelligence on Android With New AI-Backed Widget Creation Tool
  3. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer and Glowbar Design
  4. Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman Teams Up With Astrophotographer for Rare Lunar Mission Photos
  5. Sony's Upcoming 'The ColleXion Headphones' Spotted With Revamped Hinge Mechanism in New Leak
  6. EBay Spurns GameStop’s Bid as ‘Neither Credible nor Attractive’
  7. Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features
  9. Shift Up Says It Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 to Reach Broad Audience From Day One
  10. India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »