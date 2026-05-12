The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is now underway in India, offering deals across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, tablets and home appliances. The sale brings up to 65 percent on smart TVs, along with additional benefits such as bank discounts, cashback offers, no-cost EMI plans, coupon discounts and exchange deals. Shoppers looking for a smart TV can find several value-for-money options in the ongoing sale.

Buyers looking to upgrade their entertainment setup can find several smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL and others priced below Rs. 15,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Many models offer the latest display technologies and multiple connectivity options. For example, Samsung's 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UA32H4550FUXXL) is currently up for purchase Rs. 14,240, down from the original rate of Rs. 17,900.

Xiaomi is selling its 32-inch F-Series Smart LED Fire TV (L32MB-FIN) for Rs. 11,990, instead of Rs. 24,999. Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent discount on payment with HDFC Credit Cards, non-EMI and EMI transactions. The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers and coupon discounts. Amazon Prime members can avail extra offers and fast delivery options during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get five percent cashback.

Here we have listed the top deals on smart TVs priced under Rs. 15,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. We've already compiled the best offers on 50-inch TVs and home appliances.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV (UA32H4550FUXXL) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 14,240 Buy Now Xiaomi 32-inch F-Series Smart LED Fire TV (L32MB-FIN) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now TCL 32-inch V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C Rs. 22,990 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now VW 40-inch Spectra Series Smart QLED Android TV (VW40AQ3) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now Xiaomi 32-inch A Pro QLED Series Smart TV (L32MB-APIN) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now Philips 32-inch 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV (32PFT6130/94) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now

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