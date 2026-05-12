The Oppo Reno 16 series is scheduled to launch in China later this month. In recent weeks, the brand has teased several details about the upcoming smartphones, while their pre-reservations have also begun. Ahead of its debut, the alleged colour variants of both Reno models, the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, have surfaced in a fresh leak. A tipster has also revealed details about an upcoming Oppo tablet, which could feature a high refresh rate display and a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Colour Options, Tablet Specifications Tipped

The latest information comes from a Weibo post (via Gizmochina) by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). According to the tipster, the standard Oppo Reno 16 could launch in Fairy Purple, Lucky Clover, Black Horse, and Heartbeat Star (translated from Chinese) colour options. Meanwhile, the higher-end Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to arrive in Dream Blue, Black Horse, and Heartbeat Star (translated from Chinese) shades.

The tipster also claims that Oppo's rumoured smart secondary display feature could reportedly be marketed as “Oppo Bubble.” This builds upon recent teasers shared by the company, which hinted at a new AI-based functionality on the Reno 16 lineup.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to make its debut in China around the CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000) mark.

In addition to the Reno 16 series, Oppo is also said to be preparing a new tablet launch. While its moniker remains officially under wraps, it is tipped to feature a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The purported tablet could reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The tipster claims the Oppo tablet will pack a 10,420mAh battery. It may measure 5.99mm in thickness and tip the scales at around 577g. In terms of colour options, the device could be offered in Galaxy Silver, Starlight Blue, and Deep Space Grey (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 16 series will launch in China later this month. The company has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup in its home market. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the smartphones.