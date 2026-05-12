Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Colourways, Price Range Leaked; Tipster Also Hints at New Tablet's Specifications

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Colourways, Price Range Leaked; Tipster Also Hints at New Tablet's Specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to be positioned in the CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000) price segment in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 14:39 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Colourways, Price Range Leaked; Tipster Also Hints at New Tablet's Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro series might succeed the Reno 15 Pro lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 16 series is scheduled to launch in China later this month. In recent weeks, the brand has teased several details about the upcoming smartphones, while their pre-reservations have also begun. Ahead of its debut, the alleged colour variants of both Reno models, the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, have surfaced in a fresh leak. A tipster has also revealed details about an upcoming Oppo tablet, which could feature a high refresh rate display and a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Colour Options, Tablet Specifications Tipped

The latest information comes from a Weibo post (via Gizmochina) by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). According to the tipster, the standard Oppo Reno 16 could launch in Fairy Purple, Lucky Clover, Black Horse, and Heartbeat Star (translated from Chinese) colour options. Meanwhile, the higher-end Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to arrive in Dream Blue, Black Horse, and Heartbeat Star (translated from Chinese) shades.

The tipster also claims that Oppo's rumoured smart secondary display feature could reportedly be marketed as “Oppo Bubble.” This builds upon recent teasers shared by the company, which hinted at a new AI-based functionality on the Reno 16 lineup.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to make its debut in China around the CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000) mark.

In addition to the Reno 16 series, Oppo is also said to be preparing a new tablet launch. While its moniker remains officially under wraps, it is tipped to feature a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The purported tablet could reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The tipster claims the Oppo tablet will pack a 10,420mAh battery. It may measure 5.99mm in thickness and tip the scales at around 577g. In terms of colour options, the device could be offered in Galaxy Silver, Starlight Blue, and Deep Space Grey (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 16 series will launch in China later this month. The company has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup in its home market. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the smartphones.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 16T 5G Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colourways Revealed
Samsung Galaxy S27 Said to Sport BOE Screen as Firm Looks for Secondary Display Suppliers

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Colourways, Price Range Leaked; Tipster Also Hints at New Tablet's Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
  3. Sony Bravia 3II Series Debuts in India With a 120Hz 4K Display: See Prices
  4. SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  6. Google Is Reportedly Testing This Gemini Model Ahead of Google I/O 2026
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive in These Colour Options
  8. This Chinese Firm Could Supply Displays for the Samsung Galaxy S27
#Latest Stories
  1. The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: Google Showcases Gemini Intelligence on Android With New AI-Backed Widget Creation Tool
  3. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer and Glowbar Design
  4. Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman Teams Up With Astrophotographer for Rare Lunar Mission Photos
  5. Sony's Upcoming 'The ColleXion Headphones' Spotted With Revamped Hinge Mechanism in New Leak
  6. EBay Spurns GameStop’s Bid as ‘Neither Credible nor Attractive’
  7. Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features
  9. Shift Up Says It Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 to Reach Broad Audience From Day One
  10. India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »