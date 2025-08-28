Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC

Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC

Samsung and Lenovo were in first and second place, with 41.3 percent and 12.3 percent of market share, respectively.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 19:16 IST
Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung retained its top spot by capturing 41.3 percent overall market share

Highlights
  • India's tablet market shipped 2.15 million units in first half of 2025
  • The detachable tablet segment saw an 18.9 percent YoY growth
  • Xiaomi took fourth place with 11.4 percent market share
Advertisement

India's tablet market experienced a 32.2 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in shipments in the first half of 2025, as per a new report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). This downturn is attributed to a drop in commercial shipments. Despite the overall market contraction, Samsung retained its leadership position in the country's tablet market, capturing 41.3 percent overall market share. Lenovo was in second place, followed by Apple, Xiaomi, and Acer in subsequent positions.

IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report shows that OEMs shipped 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025, marking a 32.2 percent YoY decline. A drop in commercial shipments, driven by a reduction in government-funded manifesto programs, was the most notable reason behind the decline, according to the firm.

The detachable tablet segment saw an 18.9 percent YoY growth, but this was offset by a steep 44.4 percent YoY decline in the slate tablet category. IDC states that India's consumer tablet market grew 20.5 percent YoY in the first half of this year, fuelled by strong vendor push and demand across e-commerce, retail, and online channels.

The commercial segment fell 61.7 percent YoY due to cancelled tenders, cost-cutting by SMBs, and slower refresh cycles in large businesses, according to the report.

Samsung Leads Indian Tablet Shipments Despite Dip in Shipments

Samsung retained its top spot by capturing 41.3 percent overall market share. The brand led both the commercial segment (47.9 percent) and the consumer segment (37.6 percent). The growth is fuelled by public sector education projects and an inventory push.

Lenovo came in second spot with 12.3 percent overall market share, while Apple was in the third spot at 11.8 percent. IDC notes that the iPhone maker registered 14.4 percent share of the consumer segment, backed by the launch of new iPad models and student discount programs.

Xiaomi took fourth place with 11.4 percent market share, driven by a 28.5 percent YoY growth in the consumer segment. Finally, Acer came in fifth position with 9.1 market share, despite a sharp 73.1 percent YoY drop, mainly due to cancelled education deals and sluggish enterprise demand.

IDC expects growth in tablet shipments for the rest of the year. “The consumer tablet market doubled between 2019 and 2021 and is expected to triple by the end of 2025. For budget-conscious buyers, tablets offer a perfect blend of portability and functionality without the high cost of laptops, said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, Devices Research, IDC India, and South Asia.

"Tablet procurement surged in Government and Education segments over the past few years, but with a 3-4 year refresh cycle, public sector demand has been dwindling over the past few quarters, which might lead to a high double-digit decline in the commercial segment", he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India Tablet Shipments, IDC, Apple, Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Tablet Shipments in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Resurrecting the Dead Using AI: What Are Deadbots and Why Are They Stirring Ethical Debate?
Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video

Related Stories

Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  2. Your Gmail Password Might Have Been Leaked: How to Secure Your Account
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  4. Huawei Mate XTs Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of September 9 Debut
  5. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  6. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  7. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  8. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on 3C Website, Charging Speed Revealed
  9. Jio Extends Special Benefits Benefits to Flood-Hit Users in These States
  10. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung SmartThings Family Care Update Adds New Safety Features, Simplifies Setup Process
  2. Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Dimensity 9400+ SoC; Specifications Leaked Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  5. Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account
  6. Tablet Shipments in India Declined 32.2 Percent YoY in H1 2025, Samsung Retains Leadership: IDC
  7. Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video
  8. Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Launched With ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Anthropic Thwarts Hacker Attempts to Misuse Claude AI for Cybercrime
  10. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features Amid Streaming Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »