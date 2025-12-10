Worldwide foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow 10 percent year-on-year in 2025 to reach 20.6 million units, according to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. The research firm expects foldable phones to outperform the overall smartphone market throughout the forecast period, driven by rising consumer interest and rapid product innovation. IDC's latest outlook points to stronger demand across major global markets, supported by upcoming flagship launches, evolving form factors, and increasing focus on premium devices. The category is also emerging as a key revenue driver for manufacturers amid slowing growth in the traditional smartphone segment.

Apple's Entry to Boost Foldable Smartphone Market Value, Shipments to Surge in 2026

The market research firm claimed that by 2029, foldable smartphones are forecast to account for more than 10 percent of the total global smartphone market value. Growth is expected to accelerate sharply in 2026, with shipments projected to rise 30 percent year-on-year, up from six percent in the previous forecast.

IDC said upcoming launches will play a major role in driving demand. Samsung's Galaxy Z Trifold, expected in the first quarter of 2026, and Apple's first foldable iPhone, likely to arrive later in the year, would give the category a significant boost. Huawei's foldable phones, powered by HarmonyOS Next instead of Android, are also expected to perform strongly, with shipments forecast to nearly double in 2026.

Apple is projected to capture more than 22 percent of global foldable smartphone unit shipments and 34 percent of the segment's total market value in its first year. IDC estimates the average selling price of Apple's foldable iPhone to be around $2,400 (roughly Rs. 2,15,700), which is in line with previous leaks.

While foldable phones will remain a niche segment in terms of volume, IDC noted that they will become key value drivers for smartphone brands due to much higher average selling prices. Foldable phones are expected to sell at about three times the price of standard smartphones.

IDC also highlighted that as people hold on to their phones for longer, brands are finding it harder to drive upgrades. As a result, foldable phones and emerging tri-fold designs are becoming increasingly important sources of innovation and revenue growth.

The foldable smartphone segment is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 percent through 2029. In comparison, the traditional smartphone market is expected to grow at less than one percent over the same period.