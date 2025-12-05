Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC

Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC

Shipments of slate tablets fell sharply, while detachables saw modest growth in Q3 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 19:28 IST
Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC

With PC prices expected to rise further, tablets may serve as an attractive alternative for new buyers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lenovo and Xiaomi secured second and third positions
  • Rising PC prices may boost tablet adoption further
  • Consumer tablet sales grew 13.5 percent on festive demand
Advertisement

India's tablet makers shipped 1.33 million units in Q3 2025, marking a 19.7 percent year-over-year decline, according to the latest findings from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The category, which includes both slate and detachable tablets, saw detachables rise 7.3 percent, but this growth was outweighed by a sharp 29.4 percent fall in slate models. IDC notes that the decline was driven largely by a steep decline in commercial demand, even as the consumer segment experienced its strongest expansion in more than a decade.

Tablet Market Grew 13.5 Percent YoY Due to Festive Season Demand

The consumer market grew 13.5 percent year-over-year, fuelled by festive season demand, heavy promotional offers, bank incentives and refreshed device lineups, according to the IDC report. Vendors aggressively pushed inventory into channels to capitalise on online sales periods.

This strong performance stood in contrast to the weakening commercial sector. IDC also reports that online retail continued to gain traction, with the e-commerce channel posting 53.9 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Commercial tablet shipments fell 53.5 percent year-over-year, making it the most affected segment. Deployments in the education sector plunged 61.9 percent, while purchases by small offices dropped 47.9 percent. According to IDC, the decline reflects delays in education-related tenders, tighter budgets among small and medium-sized businesses and lengthened device replacement cycles.

Sharing insight into the trends, Priyansh Tiwari, research analyst at IDC India & South Asia, said festive online sales played a key role in boosting tablet adoption, particularly in smaller cities. He added that tablets are increasingly being used not only for entertainment but also for productivity when paired with accessories such as keyboards and styluses.

Despite this momentum, Tiwari noted that channel inventory remains elevated and may require adjustment, though strong sell-through suggests continued strength in the consumer market.

Samsung Continues to Dominate Tablet Market (IDC Data)

Company 3Q25 Shipments (Figures in thousands) 3Q24 Shipments (Figures in thousands) 3Q25 Market Share 3Q24 Market Share Year-over-Year Unit Change
1. Samsung 500 690 37.5 percent 41.6 percent -27.6 percent
2. Lenovo 224 168 16.8 percent 10.1 percent 33.2 percent
3. Xiaomi 207 228 15.5 percent 13.8 percent -9.4 percent
4. Apple 123 170 9.2 percent 10.3 percent -27.8 percent
5. Acer 105 266 7.9 percent 16 percent -60.6 percent
6. Others 174 136 13 percent 8.2 percent 28.2 percent
Total 1,332 1,659 100 percent 100 percent -19.7 percent

Samsung maintained its leadership position in Q3 2025 with a 37.5 percent market share. It led both the commercial segment with 49.7 percent and the consumer segment with 32.6 percent, supported by public-sector education projects and a robust push into online channels. Lenovo followed with 16.8 percent, gaining traction through its 19.3 percent consumer share and strengthening its enterprise presence, aided by Motorola-branded tablets aimed at younger audiences.

Xiaomi placed third with a 15.5 percent share, driven by a 21.8 percent stake in the consumer segment. The brand benefited from competitive pricing, attractive exchange schemes and bundled accessories during major online sale events.

Apple ranked fourth with 9.2 percent, maintaining demand across enterprise and education despite competition from Android alternatives. Acer completed the top five with 7.9 percent, supported by the completion of education-focused projects and a strong 26.4 percent share in the commercial category.

Looking forward, Bharath Shenoy, research manager at IDC India & South Asia, said the tablet market in India continues to demonstrate resilience. He noted that tablets are evolving into versatile, AI-enhanced productivity devices that offer more personalised workflows.

With PC prices expected to rise further, tablets may serve as an attractive alternative for new buyers and a cost-effective option for government-driven initiatives, helping compensate for slowing PC demand, Shenoy added.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India Tablet Shipments, IDC, Apple, Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Tablet Shipments in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal

Related Stories

Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. Airtel Discontinues These Prepaid Recharge Packs in India
  5. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks
  7. OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 â Dec 7): Know What to Watch
  8. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  2. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  3. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
  6. George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
  8. Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications
  9. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India With Up to Eight Days of Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »