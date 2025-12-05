India's tablet makers shipped 1.33 million units in Q3 2025, marking a 19.7 percent year-over-year decline, according to the latest findings from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The category, which includes both slate and detachable tablets, saw detachables rise 7.3 percent, but this growth was outweighed by a sharp 29.4 percent fall in slate models. IDC notes that the decline was driven largely by a steep decline in commercial demand, even as the consumer segment experienced its strongest expansion in more than a decade.

Tablet Market Grew 13.5 Percent YoY Due to Festive Season Demand

The consumer market grew 13.5 percent year-over-year, fuelled by festive season demand, heavy promotional offers, bank incentives and refreshed device lineups, according to the IDC report. Vendors aggressively pushed inventory into channels to capitalise on online sales periods.

This strong performance stood in contrast to the weakening commercial sector. IDC also reports that online retail continued to gain traction, with the e-commerce channel posting 53.9 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Commercial tablet shipments fell 53.5 percent year-over-year, making it the most affected segment. Deployments in the education sector plunged 61.9 percent, while purchases by small offices dropped 47.9 percent. According to IDC, the decline reflects delays in education-related tenders, tighter budgets among small and medium-sized businesses and lengthened device replacement cycles.

Sharing insight into the trends, Priyansh Tiwari, research analyst at IDC India & South Asia, said festive online sales played a key role in boosting tablet adoption, particularly in smaller cities. He added that tablets are increasingly being used not only for entertainment but also for productivity when paired with accessories such as keyboards and styluses.

Despite this momentum, Tiwari noted that channel inventory remains elevated and may require adjustment, though strong sell-through suggests continued strength in the consumer market.

Samsung Continues to Dominate Tablet Market (IDC Data)

Company 3Q25 Shipments (Figures in thousands) 3Q24 Shipments (Figures in thousands) 3Q25 Market Share 3Q24 Market Share Year-over-Year Unit Change 1. Samsung 500 690 37.5 percent 41.6 percent -27.6 percent 2. Lenovo 224 168 16.8 percent 10.1 percent 33.2 percent 3. Xiaomi 207 228 15.5 percent 13.8 percent -9.4 percent 4. Apple 123 170 9.2 percent 10.3 percent -27.8 percent 5. Acer 105 266 7.9 percent 16 percent -60.6 percent 6. Others 174 136 13 percent 8.2 percent 28.2 percent Total 1,332 1,659 100 percent 100 percent -19.7 percent

Samsung maintained its leadership position in Q3 2025 with a 37.5 percent market share. It led both the commercial segment with 49.7 percent and the consumer segment with 32.6 percent, supported by public-sector education projects and a robust push into online channels. Lenovo followed with 16.8 percent, gaining traction through its 19.3 percent consumer share and strengthening its enterprise presence, aided by Motorola-branded tablets aimed at younger audiences.

Xiaomi placed third with a 15.5 percent share, driven by a 21.8 percent stake in the consumer segment. The brand benefited from competitive pricing, attractive exchange schemes and bundled accessories during major online sale events.

Apple ranked fourth with 9.2 percent, maintaining demand across enterprise and education despite competition from Android alternatives. Acer completed the top five with 7.9 percent, supported by the completion of education-focused projects and a strong 26.4 percent share in the commercial category.

Looking forward, Bharath Shenoy, research manager at IDC India & South Asia, said the tablet market in India continues to demonstrate resilience. He noted that tablets are evolving into versatile, AI-enhanced productivity devices that offer more personalised workflows.

With PC prices expected to rise further, tablets may serve as an attractive alternative for new buyers and a cost-effective option for government-driven initiatives, helping compensate for slowing PC demand, Shenoy added.