Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted in India last week along with the Infinix Hot 20 Play. The latter has already gone on sale in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G is now set to go on sale from today in the country. This entry-level 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is set to go on sale in India from today at 12pm. Its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 11,999. This Infinix smartphone will be available in Space Blue, Blaster Green, and Racing Black colours.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Users can also expand its RAM to up to 7GB using the Memfusion RAM feature.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, that is placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. This smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 125 hours of music playback time per charge. The Infinix Hot 20 5G also supports 18W fast charging as well. The handset is 8.9mm thin and weighs about 204 grams, the company claims. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

