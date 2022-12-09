Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G With 5,000mAh Battery First Sale in India to Start Today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G With 5,000mAh Battery First Sale in India to Start Today: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 10:59 IST
Infinix Hot 20 5G With 5,000mAh Battery First Sale in India to Start Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support
  • The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted in India last week along with the Infinix Hot 20 Play. The latter has already gone on sale in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G is now set to go on sale from today in the country. This entry-level 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is set to go on sale in India from today at 12pm. Its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 11,999. This Infinix smartphone will be available in Space Blue, Blaster Green, and Racing Black colours.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Users can also expand its RAM to up to 7GB using the Memfusion RAM feature.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, that is placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. This smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 125 hours of music playback time per charge. The Infinix Hot 20 5G also supports 18W fast charging as well. The handset is 8.9mm thin and weighs about 204 grams, the company claims. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India, Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications, Infinix
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
BSNL 5G Services to Be Rolled Out Across 1.35 Lakh Towers in 5-7 Months, Telecom Minister Says
Twitter Sued by Women Alleging Discriminatory Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
Featured video of the day
WhatsApp Communities : What Is It and How Is It Different From Whatsapp Groups?

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 20 5G With 5,000mAh Battery First Sale in India to Start Today: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  2. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  4. iQoo 11 Series India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G to Go on Sale in India From Today: Price, Specifications
  7. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  8. BSNL 5G Services to Be Rolled Out in 5-7 Months: Telecom Minister
  9. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  10. Why the US FTC Wants to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Sued by Women Alleging Discriminatory Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
  2. Infinix Hot 20 5G With 5,000mAh Battery First Sale in India to Start Today: Price, Specifications
  3. BSNL 5G Services to Be Rolled Out Across 1.35 Lakh Towers in 5-7 Months, Telecom Minister Says
  4. Hades II Announced at The Game Awards 2022, Starring the Princess of the Underworld
  5. BTC, ETH See Marginal Profits, Most Cryptocurrencies Follow Suit to Show Gains
  6. Microsoft Activision Deal: US FTC Sues to Block $69 Billion Takeover Deal Over Competition Concerns
  7. iQoo 11 Series India Launch Date Confirmed, BMW M Motorsport Variant Revealed: Details
  8. Twitter Set to Introduce New Controls for Ad Placements to Lure Advertisers Back After Elon Musk Takeover
  9. Jio Phone 5G With Snapdragon 480+ SoC Surfaces on Geekbench: All Details
  10. Moto Edge 40 Fusion With 68W Fast Charging Spotted On 3C Certification Website: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.