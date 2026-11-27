Samsung started rolling out the first beta version of the One UI 9.5 update, which is based on Android 17, earlier this month. The One UI 9.5 code reveals various details that Samsung is planning to bring with the stable update. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly making changes to how Galaxy AI requests are processed. The company is said to introduce a new private cloud compute environment that will be used for processing Galaxy AI queries. This will reportedly allow Samsung to offer enhanced privacy to users. Previous reports suggest that the tech giant is also planning to introduce new Galaxy AI features to eligible devices.

Samsung's One UI 9.5 Beta APK Teardown Reveals New Galaxy AI Details

Android Authority has spotted the upcoming changes to Galaxy AI in the One UI 9.5 APK teardown. The beta version reportedly includes a new SDK called “SPAC”, which could be referred to as Samsung Private AI Cloud. It hints that Samsung plans to introduce a private cloud compute environment for Galaxy AI, which will process user requests on a dedicated cloud server. SPAC is said to connect to a server-side gateway called “Arcane”, along with separate token, identity, and fraud detection services.

This is expected to allow Samsung to provide improved user privacy and security. SPAC will reportedly function in multiple layers. It is said to act as a “middleman” for Galaxy AI requests, which might first pass through a third-party relay, allowing the company to monitor user queries but not triangulate their origins. The Galaxy phone will reportedly check the authenticity of the Samsung servers and whether the software has been tampered with prior to sending data.

Further, the report highlights that Samsung's server software will be logged in a “public-style record” that can not be “quietly changed”. The smartphone is said to receive one-time anonymous passes to verify the authenticity of the Galaxy device, while not revealing the identity of the user. According to the report, the code also mentions an “unattested” mode that could allow the device to bypass specific checks. However, the report highlights that this could be for Samsung's internal testing.

Samsung's SPAC SDK also reportedly features references to Gemma 4 open-weight AI models, the Qwen 3.6 agentic model, and the FLUX.2 image generation model. SPAC was spotted inside Photo Editor, IntelliVoiceService, Smart Capture, and PhotoRemasterService. These four apps did not mention SPAC in the One UI 9 code. Samsung's new SPAC is similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute environment that was introduced in 2018 for Apple Intelligence.

This could be one of the changes the company is planning to make to its suite of AI-powered tools. Recently, a report highlighted that Samsung is also planning to launch a new Galaxy AI Premium subscription. The company might introduce new features for the subscription tier, while also offering a 4x usage limit compared to the standard plan. Similarly, Apple is also planning to introduce usage limits for Siri AI requests. However, the tech giants have yet to confirm this.