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  • Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 20 HD include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 18:45 IST
Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 20 HD comes in Night Pulse, Silver Dancer and Sunlike Orange shades

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Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 20 HD features a Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • The phone supports Ultra Link for offline communication
  • The Smart 20 HD carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
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Infinix Smart 20 HD has been launched in India, and it joins the standard Smart 20 model, which was announced in June this year. The latest HD variant of the handset features an 8.25mm slim body, a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery and dual speakers. The handset comes with features such as Ultra Link for offline communication.

Infinix Smart 20 HD Price in India, Availability

Infinix Smart 20 HD is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India, inclusive of all offers, for its sole 3GB + 64GB configuration, the company said in a press release. Notably, Flipkart lists the same variant at Rs. 18,499. It is also available for purchase through select retail stores, and buyers can get six months of no-cost EMI for easier payment options.

The smartphone comes in Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse colour options.

Infinix Smart 20 HD Features, Specifications

The Infinix Smart 20 HD sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 720x1,600-pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 700 nits of HBM brightness. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, alongside 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with virtual RAM expansion up to 6GB and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Smart 20 HD runs XOS 15.1 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 20 HD has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear camera has autofocus and supports features such as Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro, Panorama and Time-Lapse modes. The camera system can also record videos at up to 2K resolution at 30fps. The phone also features dual speakers with up to 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode and DTS audio support.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 20 HD include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C. The phone also supports Ultra Link, which uses Bluetooth-based connectivity for offline calls, messages, voice notes and image sharing over distances of up to 200 metres. It also features three noise cancellation modes, including Smart NC and Standard NC, along with Pure Voice technology for clearer calls.

The Infinix Smart 20 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 15W charging, while a 10W adapter is included in the box. The handset measures 165.62x77.01x8.25mm and weighs 189g. It carries an IP64 dust and splash resistant rating.

Infinix claims the phone is backed by a 48-month TÜV Fluency certification, based on its internal testing, to maintain smooth performance over time. The handset is said to remain responsive to touch input even with oily or greasy fingers.

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Infinix Smart 20 HD

Infinix Smart 20 HD

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Smart 20 HD, Infinix Smart 20 HD Price in India, Infinix Smart 20 HD India Launch, Infinix Smart 20 HD Features, Infinix Smart 20 Series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
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