Infinix Note 60 Ultra could be inching towards its launch. In a new update, the Infinix Note 60 series smartphone been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicating that it has two battery capacities. Additionally, the renders of the Infinix Note 60 Ultra have surfaced online, indicating its possible design. The purported renders show the handset with a secondary display on the rear. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database With Model Number X6877

On the FCC website, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra is listed with model number X6877, and certification reveals two separate variants. The listing shows one battery codenamed BL-68DX listed with a rated capacity of 6,840mAh and a typical capacity of 7,000mAh.

The filing also suggests another battery codenamed BL-58KX, with a rated capacity of 5,850mAh and a typical capacity of 6,000mAh. This indicates that the handset will come with a 6,000mAh battery in select markets and a larger 7,000mAh cell in others.

Further, the listing shows the Infinix Note 60 Ultra with a wireless charger bearing model number XMC30, suggesting it could support up to 30W wireless charging.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Design, Specifications Leaked

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles published renders of the Infinix Note 60 Ultra, showing the phone in a black shade with rounded edges and slim bezels. As you can see below, it appears to have a small glyph-like display on the rear, marking a design shift from Infinix's previous smartphones. The rectangular display shows time, and it resembles the Xiaomi 17 Pro models. This could be used for notifications, quick info, or selfies with the rear camera.

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The larger rear camera island of the Infinix Note 60 Ultra looks like the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. A thin red strip separates the upper panel from the lower section. The upper portion has a glossy finish, while the lower half has a textured pattern. The Infinix logo is seen placed at the bottom.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D curved design. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 50-megapixel third camera. It is tipped to come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate. It could feature 12GB of RAM as standard alongside 256GB or 512GB storage options. It will reportedly include a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W wired and wireless reverse charging.

The Infinix Note 60 Ultra is already confirmed to go official later this year. It will be the first handset co-designed by the brand with Pininfarina. The handset will offer satellite communication support.

