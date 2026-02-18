Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to be launched soon in select global markets, along with the Note 60. Ahead of their launch, the two phones have been listed on the Chinese smartphone maker's website, revealing their key specifications, features, and colourways. The handsets are confirmed to go on sale via the Infinix online store soon after their global debut. While the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the standard model will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC. Both handsets will feature dual rear camera units and pack 6,500mAh batteries.

Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Availability, Colourways

The Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will be available for purchase globally via the Infinix online store. The Pro model will be offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Mist Titanium, Mocha Brown, Solar Orange, Torino Black, and Frost Silver colour options. On the other hand, the standard model is confirmed to go on sale in Fizz Blue, Midnight Black, Mocha Brown, Mist Titanium, and Rose Gold colourways.

Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Specifications, Features

According to the company's website, the Infinix Note 60 Pro and Note 60 will launch as dual SIM smartphones that will run on Android 16-based XOS 16. The handsets will be equipped with 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED displays, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,304 PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

An octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset will power the Infinix Note 60 Pro, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. Meanwhile, the Note 60 will be backed by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC, clocked at 2.6GHz. The phones will feature Adreno A810 GPUs, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The company claims that the handsets will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro and Note 60 will carry dual rear camera setups, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.59) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. It will also launch with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone will be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

Infinix's upcoming Note 60 phones will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors will include a g-sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, an infrared blaster, a health monitor, a light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless fast charging. The standard model will sport the same battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless fast charging support. While the Note 60 Pro will measure 162.37 x 77.17 x 7.36mm in dimensions, and weigh about 201.7g, the Note 60 will measure 162.37 x 77.17 x 7.45mm, while weighing about 199g.