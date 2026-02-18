Technology News
Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 10a will go on sale via Flipkart and the Google Store in India starting March 6.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 20:30 IST
Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a features a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a features the Tensor G4 chipset
  • Google Pixel 10a ships with Android 16
  • The phone has a dual rear camera unit
Google launched the Pixel 10a in India and global markets as the latest addition to its Pixel smartphone lineup. The handset will be available for pre-order in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store, and will go on sale next month. The Pixel 10a is offered in four colour options. The new Google Pixel 10a is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The Mountain View-based tech giant says the Pixel 10a sports an aluminium frame, and it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Google Pixel 10a Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 10a price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. As part of the introductory offer, the tech giant is providing an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 with select HDFC Bank cards, up to a 24-month interest-free EMI option, and a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. The phone is also part of the Google Pixel Upgrade Programme.

The new smartphone will be available to pre-order in India at 9pm IST via Flipkart and the Google India online store. The Google Pixel 10a is scheduled to go on sale in the country on March 6. The handset is offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour options.

google pixel 10a launch inline Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a features an aluminium frame.
Photo Credit: Google

 

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Features

The new Google Pixel 10a runs on Android 16, and the tech giant says it will get seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The Google Pixel 10a is equipped with a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the Google Pixel 10a is the company's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset (which was also present on last year's model), along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The handset also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter with a 25mm focal length, 1/2.0-inch sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. The Pixel 10a is also equipped with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 10a is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The handset supports 30W (wired) and 10W (wireless) charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gyroscope, an e-compass, a barometer, a geomagnetic sensor, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 153.9x73x9mm, and weighs about 183g.

