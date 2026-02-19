OpenAI announced plans to launch new offices in two additional Indian cities later this year. This move will be part of the company's expansion beyond OpenAI's current base in New Delhi as it aims to strengthen its presence in the country. Additionally, OpenAI is partnering with the Tata Group to build AI-ready data centre capacity in the country. Under the partnership, OpenAI will serve as the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity. OpenAI also plans to offer access to its OpenAI Certification programmes in India, beginning with TCS.

During the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the ChatGPT maker confirmed its plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year. The company already has an office in New Delhi, and it says new locations will "better serve users and partners in India".

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said;

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

OpenAI Team Up With Tata Group to Build AI Infrastructure

OpenAI confirmed that India now accounts for over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users. The company is collaborating with the Tata Group to develop an AI-ready data centre infrastructure in India. Under this initiative, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time. OpenAI says this infrastructure will enable OpenAI's most advanced models to run securely in India.

Further, Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the coming years, starting with TCS employees. TCS also intends to use OpenAI's Codex to standardise AI-native software development across teams.

OpenAI also announced the expansion of its OpenAI Certifications in India, with TCS becoming the first participating organisation outside the United States. These certifications are designed to help professionals build practical AI skills.

The company also announced education partnerships with leading institutions like the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies and Pearl Academy.

OpenAI recently joined hands with leading Indian companies like JioHotstar, Eternal, Pine Labs, Cars24, HCLTech, PhonePe, CRED, and MakeMyTrip.