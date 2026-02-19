Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group

OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group

OpenAI confirmed that India currently accounts for over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 12:30 IST
OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI will become first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data center business

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI announced plans to launch new offices in India
  • New office locations will help the company to bolster enterprise partners
  • OpenAI also announced the expansion of its OpenAI Certifications in India
Advertisement

OpenAI announced plans to launch new offices in two additional Indian cities later this year. This move will be part of the company's expansion beyond OpenAI's current base in New Delhi as it aims to strengthen its presence in the country. Additionally, OpenAI is partnering with the Tata Group to build AI-ready data centre capacity in the country. Under the partnership, OpenAI will serve as the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity. OpenAI also plans to offer access to its OpenAI Certification programmes in India, beginning with TCS.

During the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the ChatGPT maker confirmed its plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year. The company already has an office in New Delhi, and it says new locations will "better serve users and partners in India".

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said;

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we're working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

OpenAI Team Up With Tata Group to Build AI Infrastructure

OpenAI confirmed that India now accounts for over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users. The company is collaborating with the Tata Group to develop an AI-ready data centre infrastructure in India. Under this initiative, OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services' HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time. OpenAI says this infrastructure will enable OpenAI's most advanced models to run securely in India.

Further, Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the coming years, starting with TCS employees. TCS also intends to use OpenAI's Codex to standardise AI-native software development across teams.

OpenAI also announced the expansion of its OpenAI Certifications in India, with TCS becoming the first participating organisation outside the United States. These certifications are designed to help professionals build practical AI skills.

The company also announced education partnerships with leading institutions like the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies and Pearl Academy.

OpenAI recently joined hands with leading Indian companies like JioHotstar, Eternal, Pine Labs, Cars24, HCLTech, PhonePe, CRED, and MakeMyTrip.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI India, AI, Tata, TCS, AI Impact Summit 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Servers Will Be Taken Offline in April, Activision Confirms
Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App

Related Stories

OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  4. Pine Labs Partners OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  5. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  6. New JioHotstar Feature: Use ChatGPT to Discover Live Sports and Shows
  7. Qubo Dashcam Trio Review
  8. AI Impact Summit: HMD, Sarvam AI to Bring Chatbot to Feature Phones
  9. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  3. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  4. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  6. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
  7. Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant
  9. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
  10. OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »