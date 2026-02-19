Indian streaming platform JioHotstar announced a partnership with Sam Altman-led OpenAI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday. As part of the move, a ChatGPT-powered voice and text assistant will be integrated directly into the JioHotstar app. As per the AI chatbot maker, the new multilingual discovery tool can help users find content through natural language conversations. It is positioned to replace traditional keyword search and endless scrolling with contextual, personalised recommendations.

ChatGPT-JioHotstar Partnership

At the core of the partnership is a ChatGPT-powered interface built using OpenAI APIs, JioHotstar explained in a press note. While the two companies have not disclosed the technical specifications, the multilingual discovery tool is believed to combine text-generation capabilities with speech-to-text and text-to-speech APIs, to support voice interactions.

Consequently, the feature enables what JioHotstar and OpenAI describe as ‘Multilingual Cognitive Search'. This is claimed to allow users to simply speak or type their intent, including a mood, a situation, a genre preference, or even a highly specific scenario, and the discovery tool will provide context-aware recommendations instantly. The integration enables voice and text interactions across multiple Indian languages,

Providing an example, JioHotstar explained that users can say, “My parents are visiting, suggest something we can all watch together,” or “We are twins and only watch movies about identical twins.” Instead of matching rigid keywords, the AI will be able to interpret the nuance, cultural context, and layered prompts to surface relevant titles from JioHotstar's catalogue.

The streaming platform claims that the ChatGPT-powered assistant will not only recommend what users explicitly ask for, but can also anticipate the related content they may not have considered, promising to tackle the “what to watch” dilemma.

In addition to on-demand content, the multilingual discovery tool extends into live sports, too. As per JioHotstar, users can conversationally ask for key moments, player highlights, scores, or contextual insights in real time during live matches.

“Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful,” Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said in a statement.

JioHotstar said that the rollout will begin with select live and on-demand experiences before expanding in phases across the platform.