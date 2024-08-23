Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Infinix Zero 30 5G, which launched in India in September 2023. The phone will likely come alongside a 4G variant, which is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 30 4G. Details about the purported handsets have previously been tipped. Now, live images of the Infinix Zero 40 5G have surfaced online. Some key specifications of the phone, alongside a probable launch date, have also been tipped.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is said to launch on August 29. The report did not suggest an expected price but said that it would be a mid-range range offering, similar to the preceding version. Notably, at launch, the Infinix Zero 30 5G was priced at Rs. 23,999 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant sold at Rs. 24,999.

The aforementioned report added that the Infinix Zero 40 5G will likely launch in Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden colourways. The handset is tipped to be accompanied by a leather finish back cover. Meanwhile, the 4G version of the Infinix Zero 40 is expected to come in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black shades.

Infinix Zero 40 5G leaked live images

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The leaked live images of the Infinix Zero 40 5G shared in the report show the phone with a slightly raised, large circular rear camera module. An LED flash unit is placed outside the camera island, in the top left corner of the rear panel. The phone appears in a violet colourway, with a stripe of darker violet shade towards the bottom of the panel.

As per the leaked live images, the Infinix Zero 40 5G may get a curved display with very slim, uniform bezels. There appears to be a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor. The right edge of the phone is seen with the volume rocker and power button. One of the images also shows the rumoured leather finish back case. The design imprinted on the cover suggests that it will support wireless charging.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chipset, paired with up to 24GB of dynamic RAM, including 12GB of virtual RAM. The phone may ship with Android 14-based UI and it is expected to get upgrades up to Android 16 as well as three years of security updates.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 40 5G may come with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 120-degree 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera of the handset may be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor as well. All cameras are tipped to support 4K video recording. It is said to have a 'GoPro Mode' which will reportedly allow users to view footage from a paired GoPro device directly on the phone. The handset is expected to support 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging.