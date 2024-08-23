Technology News
Infinix Zero 40 5G Live Images Surface Online; Launch Date, Key Features Tipped

Infinix Zero 40 5G may launch alongside an Infinix Zero 40 4G variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024
Infinix Zero 40 5G Live Images Surface Online; Launch Date, Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 30 5G (pictured)

  • Infinix Zero 40 5G may get a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G SoC
  • The handset is expected to sport a 108-megapixel main camera sensor
  • The Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to support 45W wired charging
Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Infinix Zero 30 5G, which launched in India in September 2023. The phone will likely come alongside a 4G variant, which is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 30 4G. Details about the purported handsets have previously been tipped. Now, live images of the Infinix Zero 40 5G have surfaced online. Some key specifications of the phone, alongside a probable launch date, have also been tipped. 

Infinix Zero 40 5G Launch, Design, Colour Options (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is said to launch on August 29. The report did not suggest an expected price but said that it would be a mid-range range offering, similar to the preceding version. Notably, at launch, the Infinix Zero 30 5G was priced at Rs. 23,999 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant sold at Rs. 24,999.

The aforementioned report added that the Infinix Zero 40 5G will likely launch in Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden colourways. The handset is tipped to be accompanied by a leather finish back cover. Meanwhile, the 4G version of the Infinix Zero 40 is expected to come in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black shades.

infinix zero 40 5g gizmochina inline Infinix Zero 40 5G

Infinix Zero 40 5G leaked live images
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

 

The leaked live images of the Infinix Zero 40 5G shared in the report show the phone with a slightly raised, large circular rear camera module. An LED flash unit is placed outside the camera island, in the top left corner of the rear panel. The phone appears in a violet colourway, with a stripe of darker violet shade towards the bottom of the panel.

As per the leaked live images, the Infinix Zero 40 5G may get a curved display with very slim, uniform bezels. There appears to be a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor. The right edge of the phone is seen with the volume rocker and power button. One of the images also shows the rumoured leather finish back case. The design imprinted on the cover suggests that it will support wireless charging.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chipset, paired with up to 24GB of dynamic RAM, including 12GB of virtual RAM. The phone may ship with Android 14-based UI and it is expected to get upgrades up to Android 16 as well as three years of security updates.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 40 5G may come with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 120-degree 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera of the handset may be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor as well. All cameras are tipped to support 4K video recording. It is said to have a 'GoPro Mode' which will reportedly allow users to view footage from a paired GoPro device directly on the phone. The handset is expected to support 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. 

Infinix Zero 30 5G

Infinix Zero 30 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design, solid build
  • Bright 144Hz display
  • Good overall camera performance
  • 68W fast charging
  • IP53 rating, stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • No HDR playback support
  • Average battery backup
  • Just one major Android OS upgrade
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Hacker Claims to Have Netted $700,000 by Hijacking McDonald’s Instagram Account
Infinix Zero 40 5G Live Images Surface Online; Launch Date, Key Features Tipped
