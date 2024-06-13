Technology News
Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Design, Key Specifications Leak; May Arrive With Up to 512GB of Storage

Infinix Zero 40 5G will offer support for fast charging at 100W.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2024 16:17 IST
Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Design, Key Specifications Leak; May Arrive With Up to 512GB of Storage

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 30 5G (pictured)

  • Infinix Zero 40 5G may be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM
  • The 5G variant is expected to sport a circular rear camera module
  • The Infinix Zero 40 4G will likely ship with Android 14
Infinix Zero 40 5G and Zero 40 4G are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. The company has yet to confirm either of the handsets, but their details have surfaced online. A tipster has claimed that the 5G and 4G variants of the Infinix Zero 40 were recently spotted on certification and benchmarking sites. These listings have suggested some of the key specifications of the purported smartphones. They are expected to succeed the Infinix Zero 30 5G and the Infinix Zero 30 4G.

Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G features (rumoured)

PassionateGeekz spotted the Infinix Zero 40 5G and Infinix Zero 40 4G on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) website. The phones bear the model numbers X6861 and X6860 for the 5G and 4G variants, respectively. The report adds that both handsets are expected to arrive with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM, while a recent Geekbench listing of the Infinix Zero 40 4G notes that the phone will have 8GB RAM and ship with Android 14. 

According to the report, the 5G variant of the Infinix Zero 40 is expected to support up to 100W wired fast charging. More details about the Infinix Zero 40 series smartphones are likely to surface in the coming weeks. 

The publication has also shared an image which shows the design render of the rumoured Infinix Zero 40 5G. Instead of the rectangular rear camera island like the preceding Infinix Zero 30 5G, the Zero 40 5G appears with a circular rear camera module.

infinix zero 40 5g passionategeekz inline zero405g

Infinix Zero 50 5G design render
Photo Credit: PassionateGeekz

 

Both 5G and 4G variants of the Infinix Zero 40 are expected to come with upgrades over the current Infinix Zero 30 5G and Zero 30 4G, which were unveiled in 2023.

Infinix Zero 30 5G, Infinix Zero 30 4G specifications

The Infinix Zero 30 5G launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, an IP53-rated build and a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen. For optics, it features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero 30 4G sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The phone shares similar camera and battery specifications as the 5G variant but supports 45W wired fast charging.

